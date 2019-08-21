Co-Founders of Texas Firm Martin Walker Named to Best Lawyers for 2020

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers Reid Martin and John F. (Jack) Walker III, co-founders of the Tyler-based trial law firm Martin Walker PC, have earned recognition in the 2020 issue of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and one of the most respected legal guides in the nation.

Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker are among the few lawyers in Texas who still take on medical malpractice cases. Mr. Martin is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and he has more than 25 years of courtroom experience. Mr. Walker has been Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Personal Injury Trial Law since 1999.

"We have had a very exciting year," said Mr. Martin. "It's rewarding to be able to help our clients achieve justice, and Jack and I are honored to see our hard work recognized by our peers."

Best Lawyers in America honorees are chosen through voting by lawyers in the same practice and geographic areas. The publication's research team then evaluates those nominees and makes the final selections. For the full list visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

"This is truly special because of the fact you have others in our own profession who are looking at our names and saying, 'Yes, those two are among the best,'" said Mr. Walker.

This is just the latest honor for both Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker. Earlier this year, they were recognized in Texas Lawyer magazine for having won the largest medical malpractice verdict in Texas in 2018. In that case, jurors awarded $43.32 million to Martin Walker client Billy Pierce in a case he brought against East Texas Medical Center and one of its doctors.

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability. For more information visit: http://www.martinwalkerlaw.com/

