Co-founders Urge Support of Scholarship Established in Memory of the Honorable Judge Peggy Hora

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Judge Brian MacKenzie (Ret.) and Mr. David Wallace, a highway safety and DUI expert, urge their colleagues and friends to support a scholarship established in memory of Judge Peggy Fulton Hora, an illustrious jurist and co-founder of the Justice Speakers Institute (JSI), an essential resource on national and international justice issues.

Judge Peggy Hora

Judge MacKenzie said, "A light for justice went out with her passing, but contributions to the Honorable Peggy Fulton Hora Scholarship Endowment Fund will allow for the continuation of her life's work -- ensuring excellent educational opportunities to judges and promoting justice worldwide." [Learn more about the scholarship or make a contribution here .]

The scholarship was originated by the National Judicial College (NJC), the nation's largest provider of judicial education, where Judge Hora taught some 60 times over her career. She provided her colleagues leading-edge research and a nuanced understanding of such topics as fairness and the courts, practical aspects of substance abuse in criminal cases, and the changing role of judges. In 2017, she received NJC's V. Robert Payant Award for Teaching Excellence, its highest teaching honor, and was recognized as a distinguished faulty member.

Judge Hora was a champion and prime mover behind problem-solving courts, nationally and internationally. Therapeutic jurisprudence was the focus of her 21 years on the bench and the heart of her endeavors through JSI and its sister organization, Justice Speakers International.

A native of Oakland, California, she presided over one of the nation's first drug treatment courts, located in Alameda County, California, and helped promote the model across the country and around the world. She received the Bernard S. Jefferson Judicial Education Award from the California Judges' Association, and the Rose Bird Award from California Women Lawyers, and was honored as Woman of the Year by the California legislature.

She became a Senior Judicial Fellow for both the National Drug Court Institute and the Global Centre for Drug Treatment Courts and was a dean of the B.E. Witkin Judicial College of California. She was an Honorary President of the International Therapeutic Jurisprudence Society, which named a judicial award after her.

Judge Hora was a visiting scholar at the University of Tasmania School of Law, and the 2009-2010 Thinker in Residence appointed by the Premier of South Australia to recommend policies for their justice system. She spoke frequently at conferences worldwide, including in Argentina, Bermuda, Canada, Chile, France, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa, Sweden, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

She also wrote comprehensively on justice issues and had her work cited by U. S. appellate courts and almost 200 journals and law reviews. Her article, "Tough on Crime is Not Smart on Crime" was published in 2013 in the Australian journal Insight, while in 2014 a chapter on drug courts was published in the 5th Edition of the ASAM Principles of Addiction Medicine.

Most recently the founders of JSI determined there was no current, updated judicial science bench book, so they partnered with the National Judicial College to create the Science Bench Book for Judges. It is meant to guide and assist judges during pre-trial, trial, and post-trial proceedings in both civil and criminal cases as an overview of legal procedure involving validity, reliability, and admissibility of evidence. It became available in the summer of 2019 – online, downloadable, searchable, and free for judges across the United States and around the world.

JSI cofounder Mr. Wallace said, "Judge Hora lived life to the fullest, with few regrets, and enjoyed friends in countries on six of the seven continents. She changed lives, inspired those around her, and made the world a better place. Our partner, and more importantly our friend, will be missed."

­­­­­­­­­Justice Speakers Institute, founded in 2016, is the gateway to Justice System leaders worldwide. Its founders and associates are internationally recognized experts with decades of experience and mastery over 300 subjects impacting the justice system.

