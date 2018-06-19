CO-OP Financial Services Selects Profisee Platform® to Support Data Management Initiatives

"Delivering seamless and secure solutions designed to help our credit unions reach both top of wallet and top of mind status requires a data-driven strategy that is tied to understanding and improving member touch points," said Matt Maguire, Chief Data Officer for CO-OP. "We selected Profisee as our data management partner because of its flexible architecture and natural integration with Microsoft, workflow, as well as matching and golden record management functionality. It's the best technical fit for our needs."

CO-OP engaged Concurrency Inc., a Microsoft Partner of the Year-winning professional services firm, to assist with the selection of a partner to help the company as it creates and sustains a high-performance data management environment.

Greg O'Sullivan, Profisee Senior Vice President Partner Alliances & Channels states, "Worldwide, the volume of collected data is doubling every 30 months, which means that about 90% of all accumulated data has been stored in the last two years. Accessing, understanding and collaborating on information the business needs has never been more important as it is today. We are thankful for the opportunity to work with customers and partners like CO-OP and Concurrency on their data management initiatives."

About Profisee

Profisee is a leading enterprise data management company that makes it easy and affordable for any size organization to ensure a trusted data foundation. Our unique, Profisee Advantage™ approach allows companies to leverage enterprise multi-domain data management capability, without limits on users, data volume or sources. Our customers have the freedom to choose their deployment; with the flexibility to deliver on premise, in the cloud, or via a hybrid model. Profisee's unique Total Cost Ownership model leads the master data management industry. This has provided the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating by accelerating and exceeding customer expectations. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Concurrency

Founded in 1989, Concurrency, Inc. is a professional services firm driven to help clients find better ways to leverage technology to fulfill their strategies and improve their businesses. We help organizations throughout the Midwest realize Digital Transformation. Clients choose Concurrency for its team approach, top talent, project-scoped work plans and business value—through creative solutions that consider people, process, and technology needs. Concurrency has offices in Chicago and Minneapolis in addition to its Brookfield, Wisconsin headquarters. Learn more about Digital Transformation and Concurrency at www.concurrency.com.

