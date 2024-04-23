CO-OP LIVE TO UTILIZE EVERI'S VENUETIZE SOLUTION AS FOUNDATION FOR PATRON ENGAGEMENT MOBILE STRATEGY

App for UK's Largest Live Entertainment Arena Enhances Experience for Attendees

LAS VEGAS AND MANCHESTER, England, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venuetize, Everi Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company") leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries, today announced it has been selected by Oak View Group ("OVG") as the foundation for a patron engagement mobile strategy for Co-op Live, the largest indoor and only music first arena in the U.K.

The new Co-op Live app is now available in the App Store and Google Play . Co-op Live patrons will be able to purchase and manage their event tickets through the app via Ticketmaster. All ticket management capabilities are available through an integration with Ticketmaster's Software Developer Kit.

The Co-op Live app features the venue's distinct branding and has a customized UI to enable flexibility of content and visitor engagement. Headlining acts and other marquee events will be prominent on the home screen, which also contains a calendar view, news and content feed via an integration with Peppered, as well as other modules that offer opportunities for unique and dynamic content creation alongside the layering of sponsorship.

Additional third-party integrations include Airship for push notifications, in-app messaging, and other user engagement capabilities. The mobile app will be integrated with Co-op Live's 3rd party segmentation provider, EngageRM, for further marketing opportunities. Satisfi Labs' AI chat solution will provide guests with a way to seamlessly gain answers to their venue or event related questions to improve venue productivity.

"Co-op Live will be an exceptional venue space and mobile app users expect the arenas world-class entertainment experience will extend to their personal devices," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "Everi's ability to deliver a unique mobile experience through the Venuetize platform, flexible enough to reach patrons wherever they're at, is a differentiator for us and provides Co-op Live with numerous user engagement opportunities."

The Co-op Live app will roll out additional features, such as venue maps and an integration with Cisco Captive Portal, which allows for ease of Wi-Fi enablement and opt-in on the patron's device when they enter the venue.

"The Co-op Live app has been specifically designed to support our core values by elevating our exceptional fan experience before, during and after their visit," said Gary Roden, Co-op Live's Executive Director and General Manager. "The result of dedication and collaboration across a multitude of partners and suppliers, the app exemplifies our drive for clarity, ease and an innovative forward-thinking approach to live entertainment."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com .

About Co-op Live

Co-op Live is a £365m, 23,500 capacity premier venue located on the Etihad Campus in the heart of Manchester featuring over 120 nights a year of unique entertainment. Co-op Live emerges as the newest and largest arena in the UK, a testament to the unrivalled partnership between Oak View Group (OVG), City Football Group (CFG), Harry Styles, and Co-op.

Distinguished as a world-class, planet-friendly venue deeply rooted in the local community, Co-op Live is poised to become one of the world's most sustainable and socially responsible venues delivering on Co-op's vision of a fairer world within the entertainment industry.

With an impressive array of 32 bars, restaurants, lounges, and club spaces, Co-op Live sets the standard for premium live entertainment in music industry today. Venue excellence extends to the innovative 'Smart Bowl' design with cutting edge technology and state-of-the-art acoustics, crafted to offer an intimate and immersive sensory experience for all patrons.

Visit cooplive.com , and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

