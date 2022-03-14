Co-Packaged Optics Market Report 2022: The Impact of Latency-Sensitive Traffic on Demand for CPO

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Co-Packaged Optics Markets 2022-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The co-packaged optics market report focuses on advances for CPO in the data centre. In the first main chapter, the report focuses on the role of the standards and IAs, especially the latest version of the OIF's CPO Framework. In the publisher's view, the work recently presented by the OIF will lead to new product directions for laser, transceiver, and switch modules, as well as connectors.



While in the past, the drive towards high speeds in the data centre has been caused by the growing ubiquity, the data networking now believes that in the future even higher latency traffic, especially AI and machine language (ML) traffic will predominate. These and other newer kinds of traffic are now being cited as what is motivating CPO R&D. The final chapter of this report predicts how large data centres will be rearchitected with CPO to meet current demands. This chapter also includes multi-year forecasts in revenue and volume terms of CPO products for the data centre.



Along the way, this report discusses such matters as how well CPO will compete with the new breed of 800G pluggable and how far it will be able to penetrate the data centre market. In addition, the report looks at how the CPO industry sector is evolving, which companies are rising to prominence and how the optical components supply chain is coping with the new challenge of an integrated optoelectronic product.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: CPO in the Latency-Sensitive Data Center

1.1 Background to this report

1.1.1 The evolution of CPO in 2021 and early 2022

1.1.2 CPO and the changing nature of data centre traffic

1.1.3 Five-year forecast summary of CPO products

1.2 Objectives and scope of this report

1.3 Methodology of this report



Chapter Two: Recent Advances in CPO Products and Standards

2.1 CPO product and standards trends

2.2 The OIF Co-Packaging Framework

2.2.2 External Laser Small Form Factor Pluggable: New opportunities for the optical module industry

2.2.3 Rethinking connectors

2.2.4 Cooling options for CPO products

2.2.5 3.2T CPO modules of the future

2.3 The role of COBO: Looking for something to do?

2.4 New CPO architectures

2.5 CPO and switch design

2.6 The CPO industry

2.6.1 Emerging companies and products in 2021-2022

2.6.2 How CPO is changing the optoelectronics supply chain

2.7 Key points from this chapter



Chapter Three: Impact of Latency-Sensitive Traffic on Demand for CPO

3.1 New types of traffic as a driver for CPO

3.2 Videoconferencing and online events: CPO and emerging requirements

3.3 AI and Machine Learning in the data centre: Everyone's favourite CPO market driver

3.4 IoT and IIoT

3.6 5G, CPO and the impact on the data centre

3.7 Key points from this chapter



Chapter Four Rebuilding the Data Center with CPO: Five-year Forecasts for CPO

4.1 From 400G to 800G and beyond

4.1 Continuing decline in the number of data centres

4.2 The future of hyperscale data centres

4.3 CPO in interbuilding links

4.3.1 Five-year deployment forecast

4.4 CPO in intermachine links

4.4.1 Five-year deployment forecast

4.5 The future of rack-based CPO

4.5.1 From TOR to MOR

4.5.2 Five-year deployment forecast

4.6 Alternatives to CPO: Next-generation pluggables

4.6.1 At what data rate will CPO become the only practical solution?

4.7 Major end-users in the data Center will shape CPO

4.7.1 Is CPO only a solution for the biggest datacom users

4.8 The impact of generational change



