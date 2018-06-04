Co-working Operator EV Hive Raises US$20 million Series A Investment Led by Softbank Ventures Korea, H&CK Partners and Tigris Investment, Aims Regional Expansion to 100 Locations

"We are delighted to welcome our new investors to participate in the exciting growth of EV Hive in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. We are expanding rapidly across Indonesia, launching two new co-working hubs at Menara Mandiri and Menara Prima in Jakarta, and rolling out new business verticals under our new brands," said EV Hive CEO and co-founder Carlson Lau.

EV Hive currently manages more than 30,000 square meters of workspace in 21 locations across Indonesia, with eight additional locations under construction. Besides opening collaborative workspaces, EV Hive also offers a broad suite of supporting services and a strong community network to support its members in starting and growing their business.

Drawing on the experience and technological expertise of the investor network, EV Hive plans to accelerate its plans for regional rollout of smart co-working spaces.

"We are extremely grateful to our existing shareholders for their support and will continue to be obsessively focused on providing new services for our community," added Carlson.

Softbank Ventures Korea Partner and Managing Director Sean Lee said that after a series of evaluations into various co-working opportunities across the Asia, the company threw its support behind the EV Hive team for its powerful combination of vision and execution focus.

"Co-working will become the mainstream platform through which the modern workforce is organized, and I am confident that EV Hive will be the leading regional player in this exciting new industry," Lee said.

Meanwhile, Sinar Mas Land CEO Michael Widjaya said that the existing partnership with EV Hive at Breeze BSD had successfully attracted the young generation of entrepreneurs and tech-startups to BSD.

"We plan to build Indonesia's Silicon Valley at BSD, and look forward to working closely with EV Hive to bring their community to our new digital park development," Michael said.

Further, H&CK Partners CEO and Founder Jeongjoon Hwang said that the EV Hive's community comprises of many promising young founders who would follow the footsteps of Go-Jek and Traveloka to create Southeast Asia's next unicorn startups.

"EV Hive is an incredible platform for us to forge collaboration opportunities between these entrepreneurs and our network of South Korean strategic partners, stimulating a wave of further investments from South Korea into Indonesia," Hwang said.

Willson Cuaca, Managing Partner of East Ventures added "We are fortunate that a humble internal East Ventures (EV) project can go this far. Both early backer and the management team have done tremendous work to scale the product. We welcome our new partners and are confident that EV Hive would win the Indonesia market and beyond."

About EV Hive

More information about EV HIVE is available at: https://evhive.co

About Softbank Ventures Korea

SoftBank Ventures Korea is a venture capital founded in 2000 as an affiliate of SoftBank Group focused on early stage venture capital investments.

About H&CK Partners

H&CK Partners is a private equity fund manager focusing on investing in high growth businesses in Korea and South-East Asia.

About Tigris

Tigris is a South Korea venture capital fund manager focusing on investing in seed to Series A technology startups.

About Naver Corporation

NAVER Corporation is Korea's premier internet company, operating the nation's top search portal, 'NAVER.'

About LINE Ventures

LINE Ventures is the corporate venture arm of LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN/TSE:3938), which is dedicated to the mission of "Closing the Distance," bringing together people, information and society. The LINE messaging app launched in June 2011 and has since grown into a diversified global platform, providing a range of services and content.

About STIC Investments

STIC is an international venture capital and private equity fund management firm founded in 1999.

