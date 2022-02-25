CO2 Market Size to grow by USD 113.99 million | 35% of the growth to be contributed by Asia | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Vendor Insights

The CO2 incubator market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are also launching products to stay up in the game. For instance, PHC Holdings Corp. offers CO 2 incubators such as MCO-170AC, MCO-170AIC, MCO-170AICD, and MCO-230AIC.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BMT USA LLC

LLC Cardinal Health Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Memmert GmbH + Co.KG

N-Biotek Inc.

NuAire Inc.

PHC Holdings Corp.

Sartorius AG

Sheldon Manufacturing Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

Asia was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the market. 35% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for CO2 incubators in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increasing investments in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, owing to low-cost labor and stable economies will facilitate the CO2 incubator market growth in Asia over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as US, China, Japan, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as promising economies for market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies end-user segment held the largest market share in 2020. The growth of this segment will continue to rise as companies are spending a significant amount on R&D, accuracy, and precision in results. Laboratory equipment such as CO 2 incubators is used to provide a contamination-free environment during cell culture while maintaining temperature, humidity, and oxygen and carbon-dioxide levels. Furthermore, as these incubators are required for routine applications including cell cultivation, the demand is likely to surge during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers, Trends & Challenges:

The growth of the global life sciences market will drive the CO 2 incubator market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the geriatric population, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rise in the disposable income of people contributed to the growth. Thus, the growth of the global life science market has encouraged biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and biomedical companies to improve their research and product offerings. In addition, the growth of IVF procedures is another trend likely to support the CO 2 incubator market share growth.

However, the growth of IVF procedures is another factor supporting the CO 2 incubator market share growth. The average cost of these incubators is estimated to be $6,000-$14,000. In cases of customization as per the end-user need, the total cost will increase to match the working environment and for adding more shelves and trays or purchasing add-on accessories. Furthermore, continuous maintenance is required as incubators equipment requires frequent cleaning after incubation of each batch or completion of each procedure. The high cost associated with the purchase and maintenance of these incubators is negatively affecting the market growth as adoption rates will decrease.

Customize Your Report

CO2 Incubator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 113.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.00 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BMT USA LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Eppendorf AG, Memmert GmbH + Co.KG, N-Biotek Inc., NuAire Inc., PHC Holdings Corp., Sartorius AG, Sheldon Manufacturing Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

