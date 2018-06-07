CO2 Solutions' technology showcased by CanmetENERGY at the Oil Sands Innovation Summit

This presentation entitled Integration of SAGD with low-grade heat CO 2 capture technology underlines how CO 2 Solutions' enzymatic technology, which requires only low-grade heat in the form of hot water at 80 to 85° Celsius for its regeneration energy, can be integrated in a heavy oil operation. Furthermore, the presentation confirms the availability of sufficient excess heat to drive the capture process in a heat integration scheme, without touching the plant's steam cycle.

"CO 2 Solutions is pleased to see the important benefit and competitive advantage of its enzymatic technology confirmed and communicated by a recognized industry expert," stated Richard Surprenant, Senior Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer. "OTSG plants are common in SAGD oil production and the steam they produce is valuable to their operators. This study concludes that our enzymatic technology can be deployed at an OTSG host plant without impacting the steam cycle and, from there, provide CO 2 for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) operations or other beneficial purposes."

The use of low-grade heat as regeneration energy is a significant competitive advantage of CO 2 Solutions' enzymatic technology over conventional CO 2 capture technologies which require high-value steam for the same purpose, such as those that are amine-based. In addition, this aspect of the Corporation's enzymatic technology creates no parasitic load on the host CO 2 -emitting plant and provides superior environmental benefits as validated in a Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) study presented by CO 2 Solutions earlier in the year.

About CO 2 Solutions Inc.

CO 2 Solutions is an innovator in the field of enzyme-enabled carbon capture and has been actively working to develop and commercialize the technology for stationary sources of carbon pollution. CO 2 Solutions' technology lowers the cost barrier to Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS), positioning it as a viable CO 2 mitigation tool, as well as enabling industry to derive profitable new products from these emissions. CO 2 Solutions has built an extensive patent portfolio covering the use of carbonic anhydrase, or analogues thereof, for the efficient post-combustion capture of carbon dioxide with low‐energy aqueous solvents. Further information can be found at www.co2solutions.com. Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking. These statements relate to future events or CO 2 Solutions' future economic performance and reflect the current assumptions and expectations of management. Certain unknown factors may affect the events, economic performance and results of operation described herein. CO 2 Solutions undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co2-solutions-technology-showcased-by-canmetenergy-at-the-oil-sands-innovation-summit-300661310.html

SOURCE CO2 Solutions Inc.

Related Links

www.co2solutions.com

