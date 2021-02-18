CO(2) Utilization Will Be a $550 Billion Market by 2040

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market size for CO 2 utilization will reach a market value of $70 billion by 2030, increasing to $550 billion by 2040. In its newest report, "CO 2 Capture & Utilization: The Emergence of a Carbon Economy," Lux Research, a global provider of tech-enabled research and advisory services, forecasts the adoption of CO 2 utilization in the buildings, chemicals, materials, fuels, and food sectors.

Despite unprecedented action against climate change over the past decade, global emissions witnessed steady growth and only fell in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. All projections have emissions returning to their upward trajectory unless drastic measures are taken across the entire energy system. While CO 2 is a significant contributor to climate change, interest in a potential carbon economy is growing from governments, industry, and the investment community. Carbon capture and utilization remains a crucial technology to not only remove but even recycle CO 2 from the atmosphere.

CO 2 can convert into six types of products: building materials, chemicals, carbon additives, fuels, polymers, and proteins. "The projected growth will be driven by the building materials sector. For example, CO 2 can be used to produce aggregates to mix with cement or injected directly into wet concrete for curing," explains Runeel Daliah, Analyst at Lux Research and the lead author of the report. "Building materials will become the largest sector for CO 2 utilization, capturing 86% of the total market value by 2040. Technologies for CO 2 utilization in the building industry have low technical barriers – adoption will only be impeded by regulatory constraints."

"Fuels, chemicals, and carbon additives provide vast potential for CO 2 utilization, but it will not be reached without extensive innovation or regulatory support for widespread adoption," adds Daliah. "The polymers and protein sectors will remain niche applications of CO 2 utilization despite the expected success of the technology in these sectors. Successful deployment for polymers remains small, while CO 2 utilization for proteins is still in the development stage, with adoption driven by the rising demand for alternative proteins."

Lux's new report shows the vast promise CO 2 capture and utilization holds for recycling CO 2 emissions into valuable products. For more information on this research, download the report Executive Summary.

Media Contact:

Jessica Bonner

617-502-5319

SOURCE Lux Research

Related Links

http://www.luxresearchinc.com

