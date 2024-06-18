CO2Meter Launches GasLab® Industrial Fixed Gas Detector Series

CO2Meter launches new Industrial Gas Detector Series featuring up to 128 sensor capabilities

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CO2Meter, a leading manufacturer in gas detection safety and analytical solutions – announces the release of its new GasLab® industrial gas detection safety series designed to monitor across a broad range of gas types and concentrations across multiple industries. The highly anticipated industrial gas safety series will further provide partners and customers with the ability to protect employees and their facilities when working near both toxic and hazardous gases as well as in explosive environments such as zones 1 and 2. Whether you are looking to accurately monitor multiple gas types, program custom configurations, integrate with a building maintenance system (BMS), gain real-time wireless communication, or meet stringent safety standards – this is the ideal solution.

CO2Meter Industrial Fixed Gas Safety Solutions

The industrial gas detection series is also modularly designed for easy integration and custom configurability. In addition to meeting the ATEX standards, solutions such as the Gaslab Fixed Combustible Detector, hold both ignition protection and IP66 class rating to operate in high humidity, explosion, and wash-down conditions. These solutions can operate independently or as part of a larger networked control system – giving users the advanced ability to integrate up to 128 gas sensors seamlessly from one fixed gas detection controller. This series is also designed to provide frequent and accurate measurements, allowing users the security of knowing real-time audible and visual alarms will activate to notify of unsafe conditions before a potential gas hazard occurs. These safety solutions further aid in helping prevent accidents, mitigating risks, and ensuring the safety of workers and the public.

"Safety is always our primary focus and concern," states Travis Lenander, CEO at CO2Meter. "With CO2Meter's market leading experience in the gas detection and the safety industry, we know we can aid in building a larger safety-first mindset for our customers when we pair high quality technology with awareness. Those are the keys to preventing workplace hazards."

The GasLab® industrial fixed gas detector series also encompasses a wide array of features that allows customers the ability to configure their sensors to meet their applications needs, communicate wirelessly, data transmission, multiple outputs including a 4-20 mA, hard wiring to ensure constant power, user configurable settings, and more.

"After almost two decades helping customers with their CO2 safety needs, we've now been able to expand our product offering outside of just CO2 and further our reach across the market. Our goal with the new GasLab® industrial fixed gas detection line is to be able to provide a solution for customers when they call about almost any gas detection need," added Lenander.

It comes as no surprise that CO2Meter continues to remain diligent in addressing the urgent needs of partners across the globe. In today's increasingly dynamic industrial landscape, it's important to be able to provide immediate indication should a potential gas hazard occur. By providing early detection and continuously monitoring the air for the presence of gas, personnel can evacuate or take appropriate measures to mitigate risks and protect themselves. With the new industrial fixed gas detector series, these devices will act as a safeguard in industrial settings such as petrochemical, oil and gas, restaurant and beverage, agriculture, poultry, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical applications – to name a few.

"We know with the GasLab® series of detection devices, that the complete lineup of gases and devices will only further strengthen our presence in the industry and help additional partners across a broader range of applications, industrial environments and certification needs," states CO2Meter Executive Vice President, Josh Pringle.

CO2Meter's newly expanded GasLab® industrial fixed gas detector series will provide customers with a more comprehensive view of all their gas types and concentrations and act as a critical tool to meet code compliance, conformities and safety requirements.

About CO2Meter

Often identified as the "leading source" for gas detection, monitoring, and analytical solutions, CO2Meter continues to focus on the development of solutions for customers. Since its incorporation in 2006, CO2Meter has worked diligently to utilize the latest, proven gas sensing technologies to solve the urgent needs of our partners.

­­By providing unique, high quality, gas detection monitoring and analytical solutions, CO2Meter strives each day and in each customer interaction to provide education about gas detection and monitoring, and to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of the public.

