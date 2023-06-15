CO2Meter Obtains Quality Management System ISO 9001:2015 Certification

News provided by

CO2Meter

15 Jun, 2023, 08:41 ET

CO2Meter officially received their ISO 9001:2015 certification on June 6th, 2023. This internationally recognized standard will redefine the company's commitment to product quality, customer service, and reliability across its global customer base.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CO2Meter.com, a leading source in gas detection technology, recently obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification of its quality management system to help ensure continued commitment to improving their products, services, and internal processes.

Continue Reading
CO2Meter Gains ISO 9001:2015 Certification
CO2Meter Gains ISO 9001:2015 Certification
CO2Meter Gains ISO 9001:2015 Certification
CO2Meter Gains ISO 9001:2015 Certification

"CO2Meter is proud to have achieved our ISO 9001 Certification. CO2Meter is committed to continually improving our products, services, and internal processes. This certification will help ensure we continue to design and provide best in class gas detection, monitoring, and analytical solutions, in order to exceed our customer's expectations," states CEO of CO2Meter, Travis Lenander.

ISO 9001:2015 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). It is used by leading companies focused on providing consistent products and services that enhance customer satisfaction and meet applicable regulatory and statutory requirements. ISO standards are regularly reviewed to ensure its requirements reflect best practices for organizations, as well as the needs of customers, in the evolving industry.

"We are honored to attain this important QMS milestone of ISO 9001:2015 certification," states Benjamin Santiago, Vice President of Operations at CO2Meter, Inc. "CO2Meter is continually expanding its manufacturing capabilities, solutions, and services and achieving this certification under ISO's globally recognized standard supports the trust and confidence our partners and customers have in our proficiencies."

Organizations that implement and adhere to ISO 9001:2015 can demonstrate their commitment to quality and enhance their overall performance in the field.

Additionally, this certification is carried out by accredited certification bodies and once implemented indicates that a company holds a robust quality management system and has undergone independent assessment to verify compliance with the standard's requirements and overall procedures.

Some of the key principles of ISO 9001:2015 include:

  • Customer Focus
  • Team Leadership
  • Quality Management
  • Process Approach
  • Improvement Models
  • Risk Management
  • Evidence-Based Decision Making
  • Relationship Management
  • Quality Assurance
  • and more

The ISO 9001:2015 certification further demonstrates and acknowledges CO2Meter's highest standards for quality, with a focus on performance excellence and innovation through its broad scope of gas detection devices and technologies for customers in applications across the globe. The company's services include the design, development, and manufacturing of gas detection devices; technical and applicational support; data analysis; research and development; gas detection safety support training; and market analysis through the integration of people, technology, and processes. 

For more information contact CO2Meter at [email protected].

For the full CO2Meter product portfolio, it can be viewed directly from CO2Meter.com

About CO2Meter
Often identified as the "leading source" for gas detection, monitoring, and analytical solutions, CO2Meter continues to focus on the development of solutions for customers. Since its incorporation in 2006, CO2Meter has worked diligently to utilize the latest, proven gas sensing technologies to solve the urgent needs of our partners. ­­By providing unique, high quality, sensors, and devices CO2Meter strives each day and in each customer interaction to provide education about gas detection and monitoring, and to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of the public.

Media Contact:
Morgan Morris
[email protected]
877-678-4259

SOURCE CO2Meter

Also from this source

CO2Meter Releases Portable Welding Gas Analyzer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.