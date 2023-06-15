CO2Meter Obtains Quality Management System ISO 9001:2015 Certification

CO2Meter officially received their ISO 9001:2015 certification on June 6th, 2023. This internationally recognized standard will redefine the company's commitment to product quality, customer service, and reliability across its global customer base.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CO2Meter.com, a leading source in gas detection technology, recently obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification of its quality management system to help ensure continued commitment to improving their products, services, and internal processes.

"CO2Meter is proud to have achieved our ISO 9001 Certification. CO2Meter is committed to continually improving our products, services, and internal processes. This certification will help ensure we continue to design and provide best in class gas detection, monitoring, and analytical solutions, in order to exceed our customer's expectations," states CEO of CO2Meter, Travis Lenander.

ISO 9001:2015 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). It is used by leading companies focused on providing consistent products and services that enhance customer satisfaction and meet applicable regulatory and statutory requirements. ISO standards are regularly reviewed to ensure its requirements reflect best practices for organizations, as well as the needs of customers, in the evolving industry.

"We are honored to attain this important QMS milestone of ISO 9001:2015 certification," states Benjamin Santiago, Vice President of Operations at CO2Meter, Inc. "CO2Meter is continually expanding its manufacturing capabilities, solutions, and services and achieving this certification under ISO's globally recognized standard supports the trust and confidence our partners and customers have in our proficiencies."

Organizations that implement and adhere to ISO 9001:2015 can demonstrate their commitment to quality and enhance their overall performance in the field.

Additionally, this certification is carried out by accredited certification bodies and once implemented indicates that a company holds a robust quality management system and has undergone independent assessment to verify compliance with the standard's requirements and overall procedures.

Some of the key principles of ISO 9001:2015 include:

Customer Focus

Team Leadership

Quality Management

Process Approach

Improvement Models

Risk Management

Evidence-Based Decision Making

Relationship Management

Quality Assurance

and more

The ISO 9001:2015 certification further demonstrates and acknowledges CO2Meter's highest standards for quality, with a focus on performance excellence and innovation through its broad scope of gas detection devices and technologies for customers in applications across the globe. The company's services include the design, development, and manufacturing of gas detection devices; technical and applicational support; data analysis; research and development; gas detection safety support training; and market analysis through the integration of people, technology, and processes.

For more information contact CO2Meter at [email protected].

For the full CO2Meter product portfolio, it can be viewed directly from CO2Meter.com

About CO2Meter

Often identified as the "leading source" for gas detection, monitoring, and analytical solutions, CO2Meter continues to focus on the development of solutions for customers. Since its incorporation in 2006, CO2Meter has worked diligently to utilize the latest, proven gas sensing technologies to solve the urgent needs of our partners. ­­By providing unique, high quality, sensors, and devices CO2Meter strives each day and in each customer interaction to provide education about gas detection and monitoring, and to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of the public.

Media Contact:

Morgan Morris

[email protected]

877-678-4259

SOURCE CO2Meter