CO2Meter Releases Portable Welding Gas Analyzer

CO2Meter launches "CM-1650" portable welding gas analyzer to ensure gases meet AWS standards.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CO2Meter Inc., a worldwide leader in gas detection and safety monitoring, released its new portable CO2 welding gas analyzer that verifies correct CO2 concentrations in welding gases mixes. The highly anticipated CM-1650 measures mixed cylinder gas or blended gas at a mixer to ensure the accuracy of your gas and purity of your welds. With preconfigured measurements for C5, C10, C15, C25 and C50 as well as custom settings, the CM-1650 provides the broadest measurement to the AWS standard in the market.

LIVE Demonstration of the CM-1650 Portable CO2 Welding Gas Analyzer

"In designing this device, we were sure to work together with the American Welding Society (AWS) and Gases and Welding Distributors Association (GAWDA) to develop an analyzer that is built specifically to identify inaccuracies in mixed welding gases and to ensure AWS standards are adhered to. The CM-1650's launch not only provides industry professionals the ability to verify that their gas meets requirements, but also provides quality assurance that their end weld product is the highest standard. The previous lack of quality and affordable devices to accomplish these analyses is something that we viewed as a true gap in the market and an area where our gas analysis expertise could provide a true solution for end users." announced CO2Meter CEO, Travis Lenander.

Accurately measuring and analyzing multiple welding gas mixes from 0-100% CO2 concentration is a significant advance in the welding industry. Yet, it is not the only new feature that can be found in the portable CO2 welding gas analyzer. Customers will also be able to control and set their own custom blend gas selections dependent upon their preferred concentration range. The device can achieve this by utilizing four high-quality NDIR CO2 sensing components at its core. By using four sensors, the device can provide maximum accuracy at different measurement ranges dependent upon the customers use case.

Having designed the CM-1650 in conjunction with major and independent industrial gas suppliers, welding school faculty, and welding professionals, this allowed CO2Meter to also integrate features critical to our partner's needs. The CM-1650 logs all the device data to a micro-SD card for easy retrieval for data analysis – specifically to ensure the requirements of welding inspectors and auditors. Additionally, the gas concentrations as well as a "GO/STOP" indicator can also be displayed on the easy-to-use, full color, LCD display.

"The last year has really allowed us to identify an opportunity in the market and create a product which provides a solution for our partners in the gases and welding world. As we speak to potential distributors about the CM-1650 we hear feedback like 'we need to guarantee the gases we provide' and 'we better know the accuracy of our gas blends before our customers call and question it'". We recently demonstrated the CM-1650 to our partners and friends at the GAWDA Annual Conference in San Diego to magnificent reviews. And customers will be able to see the device demonstrated at FABTECH in Atlanta the first week of November too. We are excited to launch this device in 2022 as we already have plans to add oxygen sensing and analysis into an enhanced model in mid-2023 proving that CO2Meter continues to respond to customer needs and provide solutions in multiple industries and applications." States CO2Meter Executive Vice President, Josh Pringle.

For more information on the CM-1650, please email us at [email protected].

About CO2Meter: CO2Meter, is identified as a "leading source" for gas detection, monitoring and analytical solutions. For over a decade, CO2Meter continues to work diligently to utilize the latest, proven gas sensing technologies to solve the urgent needs of partners, customers, and professionals across the industry. Business partnerships include various Fortune 500 companies and establishments across restaurant and hospitality, indoor agriculture, pharmaceutical, industrial, welding and safety markets. Our continued ever-evolving brand and technologies ensures we are the "go-to" source for ensuring gas sensing solutions, across the globe.

