COACH ANNOUNCES JAYSON TATUM AS NEW AMBASSADOR

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach announces American professional basketball player Jayson Tatum as an ambassador for the house with a campaign launching today featuring Spring 2024 watches and sunwear. Rooted in Coach's Courage to Be Real mission of inspiring others through exploring all sides of yourself with confidence, the partnership marks a new chapter in the house's vision of Expressive Luxury and purpose-driven storytelling that champions fashion as a platform for courageous self-expression.

Gradient Keyhole Square Sunglasses - A classic style for every day, these square sunglasses feature a keyhole bridge and full UV protection. They’re finished with a polished Coach Hangtag at the temple and our Signature for a heritage touch Jackson Watch - Combining discerning style with rugged functionality, Jackson is made for life on the move. This gold tone chronograph features a dial with a date window and three subdials, marking seconds, minutes and hours

Tatum is an NBA star who forged his own path in the sports industry, bringing his unique experiences and inspiring story of following his dreams in the face of adversity to the court. From establishing The Jayson Tatum Foundation to provide resources, opportunities, and education to underprivileged children and families, to being a multi-time All-NBA First Team selection — he has created a distinguished career as an ambitious individual who shares Coach's spirit of optimism and endless possibility.

"This partnership is a bit of a full circle moment for me," said Tatum. "I'm always trying to push my own limits, and I look forward to working with a brand, like Coach, which celebrates this."

"I'm very happy to welcome Jayson to the Coach family," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. "Jayson is an inspiring individual who captures the spirit of confidence and authentic self-expression at the heart of Coach. I admire his dedication to his community, as well as how he explores and celebrates who he is through his personal style. I look forward to our collaboration and to exploring Coach's fashion language through the lens of his story and style."

Part of the house's Spring 2024 campaign set in the season's dreamy, pastel landscapes, Tatum makes his debut in photography featuring the stylish and functional Jackson Watch complete with a gold tone chronograph and green dial, and the timeless Gradient Keyhole Square Sunglasses finished with iconic house codes like a hangtag and Signature for a heritage touch—two styles that reimagine Coach's legacy of craft with the expressive attitude of today's generation.

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

