Coach Chooses Social Impact Commerce Platform ShoppingGives To Enable Philanthropic Giving

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , the eCommerce platform that creates purposeful and profitable relationships between brands and nonprofits announces new client Tapestry Inc., the parent company of Coach. The company launched in both Coach and Coach Outlet across the US and Canada both online and in-stores in October. The integration enables their Coach Insider members to support both Coach's philanthropic giving campaigns as well as personally meaningful causes.

Coach let customers select a nonprofit of their choice with ShoppingGives facilitating the brand's donation

Already in just the first weeks of partnership, Coach donated over $150,000 on behalf of its customers. Using ShoppingGives' customizable technology, Coach gives Insiders the option to select a nonprofit to benefit from their purchase. In these first weeks, customers chose more than 1,600 unique organizations from ShoppingGives' database of over 1.8 million 501(c)3 nonprofits.

"We are proud to announce adding Coach to the ShoppingGives community to support their charitable giving efforts," says Ronny Sage, CEO, and founder of ShoppingGives. "The Coach brand embodies commitment to social impact, supporting causes focused on empowering and building up the next generation through social equality. We are honored to be a part of this journey and impact."

Coach, a leading design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle collections with a long-standing reputation built on quality craftsmanship, is dedicated to making an impact in the causes that matter most to its customers. The brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach. All over the world, the Coach name is synonymous with effortless New York style. With this integration, the Coach name embraces the values of giving back and creating a meaningful impact on the world around us.

"In our connected society, everyone is capable of making an impact on the causes they care about. Our integration with ShoppingGives allows us to create an innovative way to engage with our customers and expand our social impact. We are thrilled to introduce this new program to our Coach Insiders, enabling them to support causes they care about most" said Joon Silverstein, Global Head of Digital & Sustainability at Coach.

Coach partners with nonprofits that support local and global communities and share the brand's belief that all should have the freedom to live authentically and thrive. In 2018, Coach launched Dream It Real, with a core mission focused on helping young people around the world pursue their paths and purpose. With a mission to help break cycles of inequality, Coach empowers the next generation to reach their full potential through higher education.

ShoppingGives is the leading social impact commerce platform as the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands to accelerate their growth through digitally-integrated social impact. The ways in which brands and retailers engage consumers in charitable campaigns to address humanitarian needs is at the forefront of consumers' minds and plays a crucial role in how customers interact with these brands.

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Coach, Steve Madden, Natori, GREATS, Kenneth Cole, White + Warren, Dr. Bronner's, Dolce Vita, Sakara Life, Anatomie, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, and Neighborhood Goods to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations to 1.8M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

