Coach Cori Close Applauds The Pyramid Principle by John Vallely

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiritMedia.US , a leading international book publishing and marketing company, celebrates the release of The Pyramid Principle by John Vallely with Paul Weissenstein on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The book shares a heart-gripping story of hope to anyone fighting cancer and facing hard places in their life.

The Pyramid Principle is the never-before-told story of John Vallely, a former NBA player, UCLA Hall-of-Famer , and two-time NCAA basketball champion coached by the legendary John Wooden. The story highlights the profound impact of Coach Wooden's love and his Pyramid of Success on Vallely's life. This impact was not only on the basketball court but in the most challenging personal circumstances, including losing his 12-year-old daughter to cancer, surviving cancer twice himself, and risking it all in a horrific legal fight with Bank of America for his father's land.

This book has received extremely favorable reviews for its story of heroic love and is poised to be a #1 global bestseller. SpiritMedia.US will be distributing the book worldwide in multiple languages including Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, and German, with more languages and the ebook and audiobook versions to follow.

"From the moment I heard John Vallely's story, I knew it was something special," said co-author Paul Weissenstein. "His journey is a testament to the power of Coach Wooden's teachings and serves as a beacon of hope for families battling cancer."

A portion of the book's proceeds benefit pediatric cancer research. In October, the authors partnered with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation to host a successful fundraiser at UCLA. Nearly 400 attendees gathered for the event, raising more than $120,830 to support cancer research. Ahead of the event, Sports Illustrated highlighted The Pyramid Principle and its authors in a piece on the impact of Coach John Wooden's teachings on Vallely's life.

"John Vallely took his family's pain and turned it into great purpose to help others going through pain," explains UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close. "Wow. What a legacy. Coach Wooden taught us that we are responsible for being givers, not takers. Wooden's love gave John Vallely the strength, fortitude, and selflessness to live this out throughout his life."

Global excitement for The Pyramid Principle continued this Fall, with SpiritMedia.US Founder/CEO Kevin White presenting the book at the Frankfurt Book Fair . Kevin was also honored to attend a dinner briefing hosted by the U.S. Consul General, Brian Heath, at the Literaturhaus Frankfurt. At the Fair, SpiritMedia.US collaborated with the world's largest printer, R.R. Donnelley, to engage brokers, buyers, and distributors in more than 15 countries.

"The Pyramid Principle is one of the best leadership books I've ever read," said SpiritMedia.US Founder/CEO Kevin White. "I finished the manuscript in one sitting and cried as I read it. We celebrate the impact of Coach Wooden's legacy, exemplified in the love between a coach and his player, a husband and his wife, and a father and his daughter."

The Pyramid Principle will be available at all major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart, as well as independent bookstores nationwide. Athletic departments and leadership schools such as UCLA, Duke, Liberty, St. John's, and others have requested to use the book in their programs. A portion of every book sale provides support for those suffering from cancer. For more information, please visit: http://thepyramidprinciple.org

About SpiritMedia.US

SpiritMedia.US is a full-service publishing and marketing company. The organization aims to publish God-size stories to the nations. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. , the results-driven, international company includes individuals from the U.S., India, Australia, Ukraine, the Philippines, Spain, and Nigeria. SpiritMedia.US has published hundreds of books and websites, working with clients worldwide. For more information, visit SpiritMedia.US or follow @spiritmedia.us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

About The Pyramid Principle

The Pyramid Principle is a memoir based on the never-before-told story of Hall-of-Famer John Vallely. Filled with miraculous triumphs and hellacious heartbreaks, The Pyramid Principle masterfully depicts the impact of UCLA Coach John Wooden and the legendary Pyramid of Success he invested in all his players during his 29-year coaching career at UCLA. During Vallely's daughter's death from cancer and his two battles with the disease, Vallely would discover Coach Wooden's true meaning of success. For more information, visit thepyramidprinciple.org or follow them on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok .

About John Vallely

John Vallely was a starting guard for UCLA from 1968-1970, playing for Coach John Wooden. Known as "Money Man" for his clutch performances, he helped secure two NCAA championships. In 1970, he was named an All-American, was drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks, and married his wife Karen. Following their daughter's death from cancer, John and Karen have become passionate advocates for pediatric cancer research.

About Paul Weissenstein

Paul Weissenstein is a former collegiate Division 1 strength and performance coach, most notably working with Hall of Fame basketball Coach Bill Self at the University of Illinois. Most recently, Paul coached at Sierra Canyon High School before transitioning into writing, producing, and adapting books into motion picture projects.

About Coach John Wooden

John Wooden, widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in sports history, guided the UCLA Bruins to an unprecedented ten NCAA championships in twelve years, including seven consecutive titles from 1967 to 1973. His legacy goes beyond basketball; he mentored legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton, instilling the values of excellence and integrity. Wooden, honored in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his achievements as both player and coach, created the Pyramid of Success to provide a timeless framework for achieving greatness in all areas of life, reflecting his deep commitment to character-building and personal development.

About UCLA

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) is a public research university and one of the ten campuses of the University of California system. Ranked by publications as among the best universities in the world, UCLA consistently excels in research, academics, and innovation. Competing in athletics as the Bruins, UCLA has won 123 NCAA team championships in the Pac-12, second only to Stanford University. Among their sports achievements, basketball features their most impressive victories, owing to Coach John Wooden.

About PCRF

Since 1982, the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) has been chasing one ambitious goal: to make it possible for all children facing childhood cancer to beat their disease and realize their full potential. PCRF achieves this by powering cures where none exist and giving rise to less toxic regimens that have fewer side effects. They have invested more than $46 million in pediatric cancer research and contributed to groundbreaking advances in treatment. Become involved at https://pcrf-kids.org

