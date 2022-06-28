COACH INTRODUCES COACH x TOM WESSELMANN COLLECTION

Inspired by the playful, optimistic spirit that Coach shares with the American pop artist, the collection introduces Wesselmann's quintessential artworks on Coach icons such as the Rogue and Duffle bags and shearling jackets, celebrating the house and the artist's shared legacies of American heritage and pop culture. Inspired also by the theme of pleasure in Wesselmann's work, the collection features the artist's colorful graphic motifs—including lips, flowers and still lifes with oversized objects—richly embellished onto Coach's Signature jacquard and heritage Glovetanned leather with printing and embroidery with sequins. To create the collection, Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers worked closely with the artist's family and estate.

"Like my collections for Coach, Tom Wesselmann's work is inspired by the extraordinary found in the everyday and the universal references that bring us together," said Vevers. "Sensory and joyful, our collaboration is a tribute to the sense of pleasure Tom found in the process of creating. I'm very honored to have worked with his family to bring it to life, and proud to share his work with a new generation."

The campaign captures the talent in a distinctly Wesselmann world of vibrant color and oversized everyday objects, referencing the artist's playful approach to scale. The campaign film introduces an original poem, written and read by Jamal, inspired by Wesselmann's work. The campaign is also brought to life with a digital experience where users can explore and learn about the collection, social filters where they can play with Wesselmann's motifs, and a series of "EduToks" on TikTok discussing Wesselmann's life and work.

The Coach x Tom Wesselmann collection will be available to shop at pop-ups and store takeovers globally.

Shop the Coach x Tom Wesselmann collection starting July 29th here.

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

