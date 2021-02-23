Coach Introduces Fall 2021 With Coach Forever Season Two

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach today debuts Stuart Vevers' Fall 2021 collection for the house, Coach Forever Season Two. The collection will be shown during a virtual live presentation, "Coach TV," on Instagram and across other brand channels. The Fall film and lookbook is created in collaboration with photographer Juergen Teller and the Coach Family, and accompanied by "pre-show" entertainment written and directed by Frances Frances.

Building on last September's story of community, responsibility and mixed-season wardrobing, Coach Forever Season Two is the next chapter of Creative Director Stuart Vevers' vision of mixing past, present and future together in one moment to speak to real-life dressing and a more responsible approach. Telling a new story about "creature comforts," it is inspired by our indoor and outdoor worlds mixing and features layered and loose silhouettes, plush oversized shearling coats and leather jackets created in collaboration with the American outerwear brand Schott NYC, a charming menagerie of creatures embroidered on ready-to-wear and accessories, and a reimagination of the house's Rogue carryall.

Mirroring the mood of our times, and exploring the juxtapositions of fashion and pop culture, the presentation will reach audiences via "Coach TV" beamed across the house's social channels. The experience will be escapist, nostalgic and tongue-in-cheek and will bring together the Fall lookbook, captured on the Coach Family around the world by Juergen Teller, as well as pre show vignettes that pay homage to American television, written and directed by Frances Frances.

"I have always loved exploring the intersection of fashion and pop culture at Coach," said Vevers. "I am excited to bring my latest vision for the house to life via 'Coach TV.' I wanted both the collection and the presentation to make sense and resonate in these unique times and I am excited to share both in a way that I hope will entertain and inspire."

Created with Coach Family captured around the world, the presentation features Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Kaia Gerber, Paloma Elsesser, Megan Thee Stallion, Kiko Mizuhara, Cole Sprouse, Xiao Wen Ju, Hari Nef, Binx Walton, Jon Batiste, Cordae, Rickey Thompson, Tavi Gevinson, Wisdom Kaye, Kim Gordon, Coco Gordon Moore, KJ Apa, Julia Nobis, HyunA, Dawn, Ma Zhe and Bob the Drag Queen—and music by Blondie.

To support the house's local community in New York, The Coach Foundation has made a donation to Real Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR) to support their work providing direct assistance to restaurant workers in New York City facing unprecedented challenges as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Coach Forever Season Two here starting February 23 at 9 AM EST.

Shop Coach Forever Season Two here.

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

