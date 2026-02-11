COACH INTRODUCES FALL 2026 COLLECTION AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

"With its transition from haunting Film Noir sepia to brilliant, Oz-ian Technicolor, this season channels a shared sense of optimism as we follow a new generation into their next adventure," said Vevers. "Using crafts with a sense of history, we continue a conversation that connects youth countercultures across decades and geographies. We embrace the continuous reinvention of what it means to be young and forward-looking, resourceful and creative."

Blending across boundaries of American fashion iconography, geography and media, the collection draws from sources as diverse as the glamor of old Hollywood films, the grit and playfulness of suburban skate culture, and the youthful classicism of high-school varsity uniforms—a combination that evokes the romance, optimism and creativity of youth, while suggesting that all these pieces speak to a shared global vocabulary that today's generation continue to evolve.

Fall 2026 features a tactile mix of leather and shearling jackets, wool tailoring and repurposed denim trousers. Silhouettes fuse elements of 1940s tailoring and '70s sportswear, combining flared trousers and A-line skirts in wool and denim with tailored blazers (some turned inside-out to expose their linings). A group of floor-length, high-collared and long-sleeved dresses combine classical elements of high fashion with an element of grunge. Coach returns to the joy of dressing up with a selection of evening gowns, inspired by Hollywood styles of the '30s and '40s, which feature fitted waists and padded shoulders and are embellished with cut-outs and sparkling applique.

The overall palette leans toward classic Coach heritage colors, alongside Americana-inspired reds, whites and blues, dark plaids, and varsity-inspired hues. Each piece of ready-to-wear also has a counterpart created in grayscale, designed to recall the drama of the silver screen.

The predominant focus in outerwear this season lies with one of Coach's specialties: varsity jackets, in leather, leather and wool and, for the first time ever, in an all-shearling construction. Varsity styles are layered over simple, monochrome '70s-inspired shrunken jackets with a cropped waist and longer sleeves. Outerwear offerings are completed with several heritage styles, including peacoats and shearling and suede coats, some with faux fur collars.

Knitwear includes three all-gender jacquard knits featuring eagle, Fair Isle and quilting motifs—all lightly mended to impart an authentic, hand-crafted touch. The collection is grounded by shrunken crewneck long-sleeve T-shirts, embellished with varsity stripes and numbers, as well as a special selection of one-of-a-kind, repurposed vintage jerseys.

Highlights of the leathergoods this season include a focused exploration of horizontal, east-west shapes, as well as further experimentation with the house's turnlock and kisslock hardware. The narrowly proportioned Kisslock Frame bag is perfectly sized to fit beneath the shoulder and appears in Coach heritage tones of almond and maple, as well as select plaid wool versions. Inspired by an archival style, the Turnlock Haversack has a slightly deeper silhouette and features turnlock pockets and kisslock pouches, hardware that repeats in various iterations on a small Kisslock Backpack, and a slouchy Turnlock Messenger bag in two sizes.

The new laceless Coach Skate Sneaker is a key story in footwear this season. Inspired by styles of the 1970s, made from suede and canvas and available in low- and high-top styles, the sneaker is available in a wide range of monochrome and contrasting colorways, and finished with classic Coach hardware—in the form of either a fireman clip or a dogleash clip—over the eyelets of vamp.

Jewelry focuses on celestial themes: stars, moons and suns with a sculptural artisanal quality are finished in gold and silver tones and worn as earrings and brooches. A group of silver and tiger's eye signet rings were strung on thin silver chains and worn like keepsakes. Other accents to the collection include slouchy, varsity-striped socks, leather ties, a colorful curation of leather belts, and sunglasses and eyeglasses with thin, silver aviator frames.

Guests at the show were seated within the main hall of the Cunard Building, a Carrére & Hastings-designed neo-Renaissance landmark that originally served as the U.S. headquarters and main ticketing office for Cunard Lines. With coffered ceilings soaring above, the models walked the runway under stark lights, designed to highlight the collection with the drama of a noir film, and to incorporate the space as one more unlikely element of the American tapestry.

