Starring virtual human imma and Coach Family

Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes, Youngji Lee, Kōki, and Wu Jinyan

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach today unveiled "Find Your Courage," a campaign featuring virtual human, model and digital creator imma and Coach Family Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes, Youngji Lee, Kōki, and Wu Jinyan. Set in a virtual universe, the campaign introduces the Coach Spring collection within a story about finding the courage to discover what it means to be real in your own way.

COACH INTRODUCES “FIND YOUR COURAGE” STARRING VIRTUAL HUMAN IMMA COACH INTRODUCES “FIND YOUR COURAGE” STARRING LIL NAS X

The newest exploration of "The Courage to Be Real," Coach's purpose is grounded in inspiring people to express the many sides of who they are, "Find Your Courage" takes place between physical and virtual worlds, blurring the lines along the way. The campaign is inspired by the way today's younger generations are redefining what it means to be "real" through the lens of many concepts of self—and the courage it takes to navigate and embrace the complex layers of identity.

Unveiled today with the first chapter starring Lil Nas X, the campaign follows imma as she goes on a journey to find her courage, visiting each ambassador in their own unique virtual world. With each visit, imma learns each individual's "superpower"—a lesson that will help her discover what makes her real in her own way. Lil Nas X shows her the courage to change the game by writing your own rules instead of following someone else's rulebook. In future chapters to be released in March, April and May, Wu Jinyan shows imma the courage to take risks, where she learns to overcome uncertainty by taking a bold leap forward. With Youngji Lee, she discovers the courage to break the mold by subverting expectations with humor. In the final chapters, she meets with Camila Mendes, where she learns to keep evolving and love every version of herself, followed by Kōki, where she finds the courage to explore new possibilities—in a luminous world that connects all prior chapters of the film and opens more doors to new paths.

Directed by Vallée Duhamel and photographed by Charlie Engman, "Find Your Courage" is inspired by A.I. and created using CGI, underscoring the campaign's message of embracing new frontiers for creative expression. It also introduces pieces from the Coach Spring 2024 collection, inspired by Creative Director Stuart Vevers' vision of youthful interpretations of Coach's American design language, including new quilted explorations of its Tabby shoulder bag. The campaign also features tailored silhouettes and ready-to-wear essentials in heritage leather and denim, romantic sheer slip dresses, and playful charms inspired by the attitude of today's generation.

"Envisioning Spring, I was inspired to explore the archetypes of American style and the codes that define Coach's legacy through the point-of-view of today's generation," said Vevers. "'Find Your Courage' expresses the feeling I wanted for the collection, where our heritage is the foundation for exciting new possibilities for self-expression."

"'Find Your Courage' is meant to inspire our consumers to seek out all possibilities for who they can be, despite the tensions and expectations in life they might feel," said Coach Global Chief Marketing Officer and North America President Sandeep Seth. "For us, imma is the perfect ambassador to tell this story because she is challenging the notion of what we consider 'real' today. Her journey in our campaign takes us into a new world that pushes the boundaries of self-expression and inspires us along the way."

Coach will additionally bring "Find Your Courage" to life with new collaborations with gaming platforms where users can dress their avatars in the Coach Spring collection as well as a new multi-sensory iteration of The Coach Tabby Shop, inspired by this season's Quilted Tabby shoulder bag.

See the campaign here.

Shop the Coach Spring collection here.

CAMPAIGN IMAGES

TRAILER VIDEO (featuring full cast)

PASTEL VIDEO (featuring Lil Nas X)

FILM & PHOTOGRAPHY CREDITS:

Director: Vallée Duhamel

Photographer: Charlie Engman

Film Production: Psyop

Fim & Print Post Production: Mathematic Studio

Advertising Agency: Marcel

SOCIAL MEDIA: @Coach; #CoachNY, #CourageToBeReal

ABOUT COACH

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

PRESS INQUIRIES:

Amanda Garcia Santana, Global Head of PR & Celebrity Relations

[email protected]

Brooke Hudson, Director, Global Brand Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Coach