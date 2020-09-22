Coach Introduces Spring 2021 With "Coach Forever"

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach today debuts its Spring 2021 collection within Coach Forever, a mix of past, present and future designs in a virtual presentation made in collaboration with Juergen Teller. Created in unprecedented times, Coach Forever spotlights the optimism of craft, community and responsibility to the planet through new, vintage and archival Coach designs. It also features recontextualized key pieces from Fall 2020.

Coach Forever is a reflection on what matters most right now and a statement about responsibility, renewal and reduction. Inspired by Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers' vision of practical optimism, the collection tells the story of Coach bags beyond the runway as they are worn, cared for, personalized and passed down. Grounded in Coach's legacy of craft, it offers a vision of a more mindful future featuring better-made things.

"With Coach Forever, I wanted to find new ways of doing things," said Vevers. "It was important to me to challenge how we create our collections, and consider their impact on our communities and the planet. I'm excited to keep exploring that through designing and learning, and to have brought this to life with Juergen and our Coach Family."

Worn by members of the Coach Family, a global cast that includes Kaia Gerber, Kate Moss, Debbie Harry, Kiko Mizuhara, Jeremy Lin, Megan Thee Stallion, Cole Sprouse, Jon Batiste, Paloma Elsesser, Hari Nef, Binx Walton, Lexi Boling, Xiao Wen Ju, Kelsey Lu, Bob the Drag Queen and Rickey Thompson, the presentation brings together friends of Coach to tell a story about the enduring importance of community and inclusivity.

Shot remotely from around the world, Coach Forever will be unveiled as a film presentation and supported with additional social content over the course of three days, all revealing the collection and cast through the lens of Teller. For the film presentation, Vevers and Teller worked with singer, songwriter and producer :3lON to design the music and debut "Yesterday," a not-yet-released track.

Emphasizing the house's commitment to a more environmentally responsible approach to fashion, Coach Forever introduces bags crafted to last from vegetable-tanned, naturally-dyed leather alongside totes made completely of recycled materials. These include fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles, accessories and ready-to-wear crafted of up-cycled remnants, and vintage pieces personalized with embellishments and embroidery.

Coach Forever also introduces "A Love Letter to New York," a special collection crafted by New York City artisans in support of the fashion community in the house's hometown. It is dedicated to the city's enduring spirit of creativity, optimism and courage.

About Coach

Coach is a leading design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle collections, with a long-standing reputation built on quality craftsmanship. The brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach. All over the world, the Coach name is synonymous with effortless New York style.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

