COACH INTRODUCES WINTER 2024 COLLECTION

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach today debuts Stuart Vevers' Winter 2024 collection, the next chapter of his vision of Coach's American heritage seen through the lens of youth counterculture and the expressive spirit of today's generation. Recontextualizing codes of luxury for now, the collection builds on the house's prior season with an emphasis on layered knits, party dressing and new interpretations of archetypal American pieces.

Winter 2024 Look 9 Winter 2024 Look 21

Further exploring Fall's juxtaposition of American classicism with a youthful, counter-cultural attitude, Winter 2024 brought time-tested, iconic pieces up-to-date and in real-world contexts, proposing a free-spirited sensibility where traditional concepts of dressing up and dressing down begin to mix and merge. Knitwear was a cornerstone of the collection, applied in argyle, cable-knit and intarsia cardigans, sweaters and leggings. Tailored tuxedo jackets and full skirts in tweed and taffeta played against plaid pants, boxer shorts and T-shirts and sweaters emblazoned with the image of comic and cartoon character Popeye carrying the house's iconic Tabby bag. The collection also featured a selection of leather outerwear, including bold statement jackets crafted in expressive colors such as metallic gold and pale blue.

"Our Winter collection is all about exploring the archetypes of the American fashion language and reinterpreting them for today's generation," said Vevers. "We're designing for real people, who are not necessarily in a resort or on a cruise, but moving through the real world. One moment they might be bundled up against the cold, and the next they're at a holiday party. It's a spontaneous, care-free way of dressing."

In leathergoods, the Times Square Tabby, first introduced with the house's Fall 2024 collection, is explored in a festive metallic finish. The Kisslock Frame bag, a new design inspired by an archival silhouette from 1969, appeared in metallic and Glovetanned leathers, as well as Signature knit iterations paired with an assortment of layered charms rooted in the iconic and playful visual language of New York City. Charms and jewelry included crystal pavé versions of the Statue of Liberty, taxi cabs, and mugs and teddy bears with the "I ♥ NY" logo celebrating the city and state Coach calls home.

Reflecting the house's commitment to reducing its impact on the planet by prototyping and learning through design, the collection included organic cotton T-shirts, repurposed denim trousers and a series of silk taffeta dresses repurposed and reimagined as party skirts. Additionally, as part of Vevers' vision of redefining craft through the lens of sustainability, the house continued to work with regenerative leather, brought to life on the runway as a classic leather bomber jacket.

To introduce the collection, Coach created a lookbook of individual and group portraits captured at Alder Manor, a historic Renaissance Revival mansion located in Yonkers, New York. The models in the lookbook were also featured in Fall's street-cast show, which brought new faces to the Coach runway and community. Inspired by Vevers' vision to redefine heritage as interpreted by today's generation, this cast of characters brought a new vitality to the rarified setting, embodying a collection that feels perfectly imperfect and all its own.

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

