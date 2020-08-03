Coach Launches C001 Watch Collection

"Quincy is the perfect ambassador to represent this collection. In addition to being true to himself and his art, passionate, enthusiastic, and an all-around good person who cares about the world we live in, Quincy also embodies what Coach stands for: authentic style," said Dawn Hurley, Vice President, Coach Watches Movado Group.

"Working with Coach has been a dream because it's about so much more than the aesthetic," said Brown. "We're not only aligned on values—they've always allowed me to be the real me. Finding a partnership like that is priceless. I'm so proud to be part of the C001 Watch campaign. In my opinion, time is the most valuable asset in our lives, especially now. We all have the same 24 hours, but it's what you do with it that genuinely defines who you are."

Designed with technology and style in mind, the collection includes six styles with a range of versatile options, from rubber straps to stainless steel and ionic-plated bracelets. All are offered with a unique world time analog-digital movement, removable case-guard, and layered dial with touches of iconic Coach colors and patterns.

The C001 collection is available now exclusively at Coach.com. To celebrate the collection, Coach and Movado Group made a donation to Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, working to connect people with food and end hunger—a cause important to both Coach and Brown. Learn more at feedingamerica.org.

About Coach

Coach is a leading design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle collections, with a long-standing reputation built on quality craftsmanship. The brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach. All over the world, the Coach name is synonymous with effortless New York style.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE®, and SCUDERIA FERRARI® watches worldwide, and operates Movado company stores in the United States and Canada

