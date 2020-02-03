Coach Launches Coach CitySole

The collection offers three sneaker styles which fuse the codes of American sportswear with Coach's proprietary CitySole technology. The CitySole Court references classic basketball sneakers with a triangular toe box, pivot point on the outsole, and distinctive 3M seam taping. The CitySole Runner draws from the silhouettes of running shoes, with a robust heel and grooved details for added traction. The CitySole Lowline is Coach's updated take on a classic low-top—a versatile, minimalist sneaker that can be worn in any context. The three styles present a range of options for those eager to pursue the infinite possibilities of the city and beyond.

"I have always been inspired by the people and unique energy of our hometown, New York," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. "Like everything we design, CitySole was created with this in mind. It's a collection for people who live always-on, spontaneous and adventurous lives."

The CitySole campaign was brought to life by renowned photographer Juergen Teller, whose partnership with Coach began in the fall of 2019 and has continued through its holiday and spring campaigns. The campaign features Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan, two courageously independent New Yorkers who brought the collection to the streets of the city—Coach's hometown since 1941. It also features a series of short film vignettes, directed by Danielle Nemet and featuring a diverse cast of real New Yorkers making their way through the city in their own unique ways.

"When you grow up in New York, sneakers are such a big part of your lifestyle because you have to pound the pavement," said Lopez. "Coach CitySole is perfect for my lifestyle – I'm a dancer, and I'm always on the go and they're very versatile. They can be dressed up and dressed down, and can be functional but also super fashionable."

"Sneakers are a wardrobe staple for me," said Jordan. "As someone who grew up around New York and is constantly on the go, Coach CitySole's blend of fashion and comfort is the right balance for an everyday sneaker-wearer like me."

Coach CitySole sneakers are available now at Coach.com, Coach stores and Macy's. The sneakers will also be featured at a pop-up in Foot Locker's Times Square flagship location, and a pop-up in Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship store. Both pop-ups will run from February 4 to March 1, 2020.

