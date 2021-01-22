Coach Launches “Coach Conversations”

Featuring authentic discussions with members of the Coach Family and community with special guests about finding one's path and purpose, standing up for your values, and the courage it takes to be yourself, Coach Conversations is inspired by Coach's belief that all should have the freedom to express who they really are and the power of positivity and gratitude toward those who helped us on our paths.

"Coach Conversations is about building a two-way dialogue," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. "It features authentic and inspiring conversations with our Coach Family and friends, and it celebrates something I've always believed about fashion: that it should be about community."

The debut episode kicks off with Jennifer Lopez and Jay Shetty, a former monk-turned-purpose coach. Titled "What's Your Calling?," the conversation touches on themes such as finding your purpose, the difference between a "calling" and a "career," and why striving for your best makes all the difference.

"There is so much pressure around finding your purpose, and I do think you have to listen to yourself, and the words you tell yourself," said Lopez. "What you say becomes your reality. When something really speaks to you—a mission, a calling, a purpose—you need to trust that you're the right person to manifest that."

The second episode, launching in February to coincide with Black History Month, will feature actor, producer and Coach ambassador Michael B. Jordan along with Grammy-nominated hip hop artist Cordae.

"I'm proud to be part of Coach Conversations and this necessary discourse about the experiences of Black creatives," said Jordan. "Leaning into our communities and supporting each other is so crucial, and I am grateful for this opportunity to talk about the importance of creating constructive impact for the next generation to takeoff with."

Coach Conversations will drop each month to mark such moments as International Women's Day, Earth Day and Pride, among others.

Watch the first episode here.

About Coach

Coach is a leading design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle collections, with a long-standing reputation built on quality craftsmanship. The brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach. All over the world, the Coach name is synonymous with effortless New York style.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

IMAGE CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

SOCIAL MEDIA: @Coach; #CoachNY #CoachConversations

CONTACT:

Kate Mack, Senior Director, Global Celebrity and Influencer Relations

212 594 1850 ext. 101803 / [email protected]

Paula Mansilla, Coordinator, Global Brand Communications

201 804 5000 ext. 101586 / [email protected]

SOURCE Coach, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.coach.com

