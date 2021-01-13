Coach Launches "Coach It Forward"

Featuring Coach family including Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Lin, Yang Zi and Kōki, and recognizing friends and family of the cast of who have inspired and supported them in their lives, the campaign is released as a series of stills and short films in which the cast call on us all to "Coach it Forward" and leave messages of gratitude for loved ones across the world. A selection of these messages will subsequently appear on the brand's social channels, in Coach stores and on Coach.com. Dedications will also be spotlighted during a live client Zoom event with Lopez, Jordan and the Coach Family.

To bring the campaign to life, Coach collaborated with photographer Renell Medrano and stylist Olivier Rizzo. Friends and family of the cast recognized in the campaign include Jennifer Lopez's long-time friend, producer and collaborator Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Jordan's business partners and owners of Las' Lap bar Vince Bryant, Bryce Sheldon and Scott Robert Williams.

"For Spring, I wanted to evolve our Coach family story and speak to the way in which collective action and optimism can change things for the better," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. "At the start of a new year and new chapter for so many, it's important to put ourselves out there and support and recognize one another."

"So often we are going through the day-to-day motion of life without properly taking a moment to acknowledge the people who drive change in optimism in our lives, community and the world," said Lopez. "Coach It Forward to me means to pay it forward and to be grateful. I'm thrilled that I had this opportunity to recognize my family and my chosen family of creatives, collaborators, thinkers, doers and friends who have had such a positive impact on my life."

"When you step back, you see that we're all the sum of the people who have helped us along," said Jordan. "I think of my mom and dad, my family, friends, the people I work with, and how they have all supported me and inspired me. I loved having this opportunity to lift up people who are important to me and recognize how their passion and positivity has moved my world forward."

See the campaign here.

IMAGE CREDIT: © 2021 Renell Medrano

