Coach Michael Taylor's "Cure for Onlyness" Helps Men Build Love Relationships

STAFFORD, Texas, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach Michael Taylor, author of "The Cure for Onlyness," helps men build strong and fulfilling relationships. In his new book, Taylor provides a blueprint to emotional wellness, helping men open up to their deepest feelings and reconnect with themselves, their loved ones, and humanity.

For Taylor, "onlyness," or the feeling of disconnection and separation, hold men back from being their authentic selves. This disconnection leads to emotional unavailability which impacts their ability to develop healthy intimate relationships.

The Cure For Onlyness Coach Michael Taylor

"Most of us men are conditioned to believe that men are not supposed to feel. We are conditioned to believe that women are more emotional than men, and men aren't supposed to be in touch with their emotions. Herein lies the problem for most men. If we are disconnected from our emotions we cannot create intimacy and connection."

Taylor's 10 Keys to Creating Fulfilling Relationships:

Develop a healthy relationship with yourself

Make relationships a priority

Relinquish the need to be right

Be attentive to your partner

Express affections to your partner

Say I love you and mean it

Spend quality time with your partner

Loosen up, let go and have fun!

Celebrate victories together

Count your blessings not your problems

"The Cure for Onlyness" is also an interactive journey into self-awareness that helps men in all areas of their lives, mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual. Along with the book, Taylor has created a video masterclass imparting the 10 keys to cure onlyness, an online social network that men can join to connect to a tribe of like-minded men committed to bettering themselves, worksheets, podcasts and much more!

