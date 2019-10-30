Coach To Debut As First Luxury Fashion Brand In Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

NEW YORK, October 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach and Macy's today announce that the global fashion brand will debut as the first-ever luxury fashion house to participate in the historic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The event will bring together two iconic American brands with a shared New York legacy via a new float set to debut in the annual holiday spectacle.

Led by Coach's mascot, the beloved dinosaur Rexy, the house's glittering float will feature a carnival-style reimagining of New York City. Titled "Rexy in the City," the float will boldly kick-off the holiday season with the house's unique spirit of optimism, playfulness and inclusivity.

"Designed and constructed by the artists of Macy's Parade Studio, Coach's 'Rexy in the City' float is a dazzling marvel of engineering, artistry, and animation that will bring a new level of whimsy to our Parade line-up this year," said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "On Thanksgiving Day, Rexy, the fearless fashion dino will capture the imagination and hearts of millions as she makes her glittering way down the streets of Manhattan."

In addition to Coach's float debut in the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the partnership will also include an exclusive Rexy-themed collection featuring leathergoods, footwear, t-shirts and accessories, launching November 15 at select Macy's stores nationwide and macys.com.

Unleashed by Coach creative director Stuart Vevers in 2015, Rexy has appeared in Coach collections ever since, as well as on the runway. Seen on Coach ready-to-wear worn by global face of Coach menswear Michael B. Jordan, Kate Moss, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz and more, she is the symbol of the house's playful spirit and courageous attitude. Her glittering float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be her biggest, boldest appearance to date.

"As an iconic American brand, we are proud for Coach to be the first luxury fashion house to have a float in the 93-year history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," said Joshua Schulman, chief executive officer and brand president of Coach. "We can think of no better way to kick-off the holiday season than to participate in this great American tradition. This project not only underscores our important partnership with Macy's, but also speaks to the future of the traditional wholesale business model, evolving from distribution into meaningful brand storytelling."

"We are excited to see our valued and long-standing partnership with Coach extend to the world-famous line-up of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year," said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, Inc. "As we kick-off the holiday season, the new float and Rexy-themed collection will be a great showcase for the Coach brand and promises to bring a dynamic new element to the Parade and must-have exclusive product to our stores."

The 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs nationwide on NBC-TV, on Thursday, November 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, in all time zones.

