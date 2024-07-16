Coach USA Continuing to Serve Commuters Across New Jersey and New York

Providing Uninterrupted Service Across More Than 50 Commuter Routes

Taking Steps to Maintain Continuous Service as it Transitions Certain Routes

Customers Should Continue Booking Trips and Tracking Schedules Through Coach USA and Megabus Apps

PARAMUS, N.J., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach USA (the "company"), a leading provider of passenger transportation and mobility services, today reaffirmed that it is continuing to provide service to customers and commuters across New Jersey and New York.

Customers and commuters can book trips and track schedules through the Coach USA and Megabus apps, as well as online at https://www.coachusa.com, https://us.megabus.com and https://ca.megabus.com.

"Coach USA is serving more than 50 commuter routes in New Jersey and New York, including all services to / from points in New York and New Jersey to various points in Manhattan," said Derrick Waters, Chief Executive Officer of Coach USA. "We want to reassure commuters and the people who rely on our buses across our communities that we are here to get them to and from work, school and wherever else they may be traveling. We encourage customers to book their trips through our app and online like they always do and look forward to serving them today and in the future."

The company also confirmed it is taking steps to transition service and mitigate disruption across the 20 local transit lines in Bergen, Passaic and Hudson counties for which it has notified New Jersey Transit that it expects to cancel its contract with New Jersey Transit by August 16th. The Passaic contract has already been awarded to another operator. Coach USA is providing uninterrupted service in the meantime across all 20 lines, and it expects that service on those lines will continue when the lines are transitioned to new operators.

Mr. Waters continued, "We recognize the impact of transitioning the operations of a route on our people, as well as the customers and communities that rely on it, and we are doing everything we can to ensure continued service on routes in Bergen, Passaic and Hudson counties. We have been proactive in communicating with New Jersey Transit and other interested parties with respect to these lines and others that we are continuing to serve. We are confident that the next operators of those lines will continue serving those communities.

Additional Information

On June 11, 2024, Coach USA announced that it commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to facilitate sale processes to preserve jobs, ensure continued service and maximize the value of its businesses.

Additional information about the court-supervised sale processes is available at http://coachusaprocess.com/. As always, passengers and commuters can find up-to-date information on service advisories and alerts at https://www.coachusa.com/service-advisories and https://us.megabus.com/service-alerts.

About Coach USA

Coach USA is one of the nation's largest passenger transportation companies where the top priority is the safety of its customers and employees. We have over 2,050 vehicles and more than 2,700 employees who serve millions of passengers. Coach USA provides critical local and intercity transport services for communities throughout the United States and Canada via Coach Canada. Coach USA also owns and operates Megabus, which provides affordable, express bus service for intercity travel. Since launching in 2006, Megabus has served more than 50 million customers throughout more than 500 cities across the nation.

Media Contact

Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash / Spencer Hoffman / Catherine Simon

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

