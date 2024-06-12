Coach USA Continuing to Serve Passengers Without Interruption

New York and New Jersey Routes and Buses Running as Normal

PARAMUS, N.J., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach USA (the "company"), a leading provider of passenger transportation and mobility services, today reaffirmed that its routes and buses are running as normal without interruption as it begins court-supervised sale processes for its businesses.

Customers and commuters can book trips and track schedules through the Coach USA and Megabus apps, as well as online at https://www.coachusa.com, https://us.megabus.com and https://ca.megabus.com.

"Our top priority remains safely carrying the millions of passengers who chose our buses, and we are running our lines and routes as normal. We encourage customers to book their trips through our app and online like they always do. I'm grateful to the Coach USA team for their continued focus and hard work across our businesses and markets. We look forward to serving our customers on their commutes home today and to meeting their transportation needs tomorrow and beyond," said Derrick Waters, Chief Executive Officer of Coach USA.

Additional Information

On June 11, 2024, Coach USA announced that it commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to facilitate sale processes to preserve jobs, ensure continued service and maximize the value of its businesses.

Additional Information is available about the court-supervised sale processes is available at http://coachusaprocess.com/. As always, passengers and commuters can find up-to-date information on service advisories and alerts at https://www.coachusa.com/service-advisories and https://us.megabus.com/service-alerts.

About Coach USA

Coach USA is one of the nation's largest passenger transportation companies where the top priority is the safety of its customers and employees. We operate 2,250 vehicles and have more than 2,700 employees who serve millions of passengers. Coach USA provides critical local and intercity transport services for communities throughout the United States and Canada via Coach Canada. Coach USA also owns and operates Megabus, which provides affordable, express bus service for intercity travel. Since launching in 2006, Megabus has served more than 50 million customers throughout more than 500 cities across the nation.

Media Contact

Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash / Spencer Hoffman / Catherine Simon

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Coach USA