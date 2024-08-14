Coach USA Receives Court Approval for Asset Sales to Affiliates of The Renco Group, AVALON Transportation and Wynne Transportation

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach USA (the "company"), a leading provider of passenger transportation and mobility services, today announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has approved the following transactions, in connection with its previously announced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings:

An affiliate of The Renco Group, Bus Company Holdings US, LLC, will acquire the following bus lines: Dillon's, Elko , Megabus Retail, Montreal , Olympia , Trentway/ Ontario (including Megabus Canada), Perfect Body, Rockland , Shortline (including Chenango Valley Bus Lines), Suburban, Van Galder and Wisconsin Coach – as well as certain assets of Community Coach.

, Megabus Retail, , , Trentway/ (including Megabus Canada), Perfect Body, , Shortline (including Chenango Valley Bus Lines), Suburban, and Wisconsin Coach – as well as certain assets of Community Coach. Affiliates of AVALON Transportation, LLC, will acquire several of the company's bus lines: Lenzner, Kerrville, All West and ACL Atlanta.

An affiliate of Wynne Transportation will acquire Coach USA's Powder River operation and the Butler Motor Transit body shop operation located in Butler, PA.

Derrick Waters, Chief Executive Officer of Coach USA, said, "We are pleased to have received the Court's approval for these transactions that will preserve thousands of jobs and ensure continued service to millions of passengers throughout North America. We would not have been able to reach this point without the hard work and dedication of our teams, and I would like to thank our employees for their unwavering commitment to providing passengers with safe, reliable and affordable service every day. We look forward to the conclusion of the court-supervised process and continuing to serve our customers and communities today, tomorrow and beyond."

The company expects to close the Avalon Transportation and Wynne Transportation transactions on or around August 19, 2024, and the Renco Group transaction in the coming months. Coach USA is continuing to operate its lines and serve customers as normal through the completion of each transaction and is working with each respective buyer to ensure smooth transitions of services.

Additional Information

Additional information is available at http://coachusaprocess.com/. Court filings and other information related to the proceedings are available on a separate website administrated by the company's claims agent, Kroll, at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/CoachUSA; by calling Kroll representatives toll-free at +1-844-547-4557, or +1-646-777-2330 for calls originating outside of the U.S. or Canada; or by emailing Kroll at [email protected].

Advisors

Alston & Bird LLP is serving as the company's legal counsel, Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is serving as financial advisor, CR3 Partners, LLC is serving as restructuring advisor and Spencer M. Ware is serving as Chief Restructuring Officer.

About Coach USA

Coach USA is one of the nation's largest passenger transportation companies where the top priority is the safety of its customers and employees. We operate 2,250 vehicles and have more than 2,700 employees who serve millions of passengers. Coach USA provides critical local and intercity transport services for communities throughout the United States and Canada via Coach Canada. Coach USA also owns and operates Megabus, which provides affordable, express bus service for intercity travel. Since launching in 2006, Megabus has served more than 50 million customers throughout more than 500 cities across the nation.

Media Contact

Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash / Spencer Hoffman / Catherine Simon

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Coach USA