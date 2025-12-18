Coach x GlassesUSA.com Launch Exclusive Milky Pink Frame for 2026, Merging Craftsmanship with Trend-Driven Design

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com , a leader in the online eyewear industry, unveils an exclusive collaboration with Coach , the iconic American fashion house known for its craftsmanship and modern New York style. The partnership introduces a limited-edition Milky Pink frame handpicked together with the Coach design team and available only on GlassesUSA.com.

Born from the idea that no one is just one thing, the collaboration embraces Fusion Fashion – the way people blend moods, aesthetics and personal expression every day. The frame was created by combining fashion insight, consumer passion and trend expertise to deliver eyewear that reflects the evolving ways modern shoppers use style to communicate identity.

The exclusive design features a soft Milky Pink tone identified through GlassesUSA.com's data as one of the leading colors for 2026, paired with a silhouette that merges a timeless cat-eye with a subtle butterfly shape influence. Delicate shiny accents along the temples and Coach's signature C motif introduce the jewelry-inspired detailing expected to shape Coach accessories in the coming year.

The collaboration also builds on Coach's focus on connecting with a younger, digital-first audience. By creating exclusive, trend-led eyewear directly with the Coach design studio, the partnership extends the brand's modern American design story into a new category and reflects the expressive, charm-driven details that define Coach's approach to contemporary fashion.

"Coach holds a powerful appeal among younger, fashion-forward consumers, and the data made their direction a natural fit," said Mor Margalit, Director of Brand Merchandising at GlassesUSA.com. "Pink tones ranked among the highest in engagement across our audience, cat-eye silhouettes remained top performers, and shiny, jewelry-like details continued to rise in demand. Bringing these signals together with Coach's design language allowed us to pick this frame that feels both trend-correct for 2026 and unmistakably Coach."

"Our collaboration with Coach reflects our commitment to our customers- bringing them the styles, quality, and exclusivity they expect from GlassesUSA.com", said Or Zinger, VP of Brand Marketing at GlassesUSA.com. "We constantly look for new ways to deliver the most trending designs we know they'll love, as part of our promise to remain the number one destination for designer eyewear online. And this is just the beginning. In 2026, you'll see even more exciting collaborations and exclusive drops like this one, so stay tuned!."

The limited-edition Coach x GlassesUSA.com Milky Pink frame will be featured across the company's holiday and early 2026 campaigns and is available exclusively on GlassesUSA.com .

About GlassesUSA.com

Founded in 2007, GlassesUSA.com , a subsidiary of the Optimax Eyewear group , has quickly become one of the leading direct-to-consumer online eyewear retailers in the United States. We offer the largest selection of styles and brands, with over 10,000 styles of glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses, making it easy for everyone to find their perfect pair. Our mission is to enhance our customers' lives by delivering eyewear tailored to their unique needs, style preferences, and budgets.

By controlling the entire supply chain, from product design and manufacturing to optical lens production and the digital shopping experience, GlassesUSA.com provides exceptional savings, offering high-quality eyewear at up to 70% off traditional retail prices. Our broad selection includes popular brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and Gucci, as well as our own brands such as Muse, Ottoto, Revel, and Amelia E., starting from just $29, including shipping. GlassesUSA.com also offers a variety of optical lens options, coatings, and upgrades to meet every customer's needs.

GlassesUSA.com develops and deploys innovative technology and AI-driven solutions to transform the eyewear industry and offer customers a seamless shopping experience.

Our products are meticulously crafted in our state-of-the-art optical lab in Atlanta, GA, with next-day shipping available across the US. GlassesUSA.com is part of the Optimax Eyewear group.

For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com

