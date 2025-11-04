CoachHub Launches AI Coach AIMY™ 2.0 in Next Major Leap for AI-Powered Coaching at Scale

Enhanced feature roll-out keeps pace with adoption, as more than 60 global enterprises embrace a hybrid AI coaching model

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by rapid adoption, CoachHub , the leading global digital and AI coaching platform, unveils AIMY™ 2.0 just five months after AIMY™ 1.0's groundbreaking debut. This latest release underscores CoachHub's bold commitment to continuous innovation and its mission to make coaching universally accessible for every employee, everywhere.

In its first five months, AIMY™ has quickly proven its efficacy in the enterprise, demonstrating the power of personalized, continuous coaching with its 60 global enterprise clients. Initial data demonstrates high coachee satisfaction and skill mastery after more than 50,000 coaching conversations.

Building on the success of its first generation, AIMY™ 2.0 introduces a new wave of features that bring enhanced adaptability, personalization and precision to AI coaching at scale:

Dynamic self-assessments: Standardised evaluations across key development areas (including communication, leadership and self-awareness) empower employees to track their growth and see tangible progress over time.

Integrated with Microsoft Teams and email, AIMY™ delivers intelligent prompts that keep participants motivated and consistent throughout their coaching journey. Expanded role-play scenarios: A richer library of lifelike workplace simulations helps users build confidence and apply new skills in realistic situations.

A richer library of lifelike workplace simulations helps users build confidence and apply new skills in realistic situations. Deeper organizational insight: Enhanced HRIS integrations and advanced analytics dashboards give HR and leadership teams a clear, data-driven view of AIMY™'s impact across the organization.

CoachHub has established a deep track record in the coaching space, pioneering the world's first conversational AI coach, which now spans thousands of users. Over 70% of coachees have rated their conversations with AIMY™ "Good" or "Excellent," and 84% of coachees continue with the coaching after they customized their AI coach, pointing to the coachees' recognition of the platform as a helpful partner in their development.

"AIMY™ is a highly personalized coach that meets the employee exactly where they are. AI technology evolves faster than any other field, and to ensure our clients always have the best at their fingertips, we're committed to launching a new version of AIMY™ every six months, each with groundbreaking features that continue to redefine what's possible in coaching," said Matti Niebelschuetz , CEO & Co-founder of CoachHub. "Our high satisfaction score, coupled with strong continuation rates, validates our vision for a hybrid AI-human coaching model that brings coaching to every corner of the global workforce."

AIMY™ provides the immediate, safe space employees need to master challenging leadership moments. Data proves the platform is a go-to tool for high-stakes mastery of situations such as delivering feedback and conflict management — two of the most-practiced situations and skills by coachees. These usage patterns highlight the immediate benefit of AIMY™ for on-demand role-play, allowing employees to build confidence before walking into career-defining moments.

"AIMY™ rises above other solutions in the market because of its deep foundation in behavioral science and coaching ethics," said Hilary Aylesworth , Chief Product & Technology Officer at CoachHub. "Unlike generic GenAI tools wrapped to look like strategic coaches, AIMY™ was engineered from the ground up on validated frameworks, ensuring every conversation is purposeful and goal-oriented. We designed AIMY™ to do more than just give answers, but to ask the right, scientifically-backed questions. This approach ensures we can democratize coaching with integrity, delivering high-quality development at scale that no human-only model can match."

To learn more about AIMY™ or schedule a demo, visit www.coachhub.com/aimy .

About CoachHub

CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create personalized, measurable and scalable coaching programs for their entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention. CoachHub's global pool of coaches is comprised of over 3,500 certified business coaches in 90 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 80 languages. Serving more than 1,000 clients worldwide, CoachHub's innovative coaching programs are based on proprietary scientific research and development from its Innovation Lab. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Sofina, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Molten Ventures, Speedinvest, HV Capital, Partech and Silicon Valley Bank/SVB Capital. CoachHub was certified as a carbon-neutral company and consistently measures, reduces, and implements strategies to minimize its environmental impact.

