CoachHub Unveils its Feedback Tool, Setting a New Standard in Coaching Impact Measurement

New tool measures the impact of coaching on behavior change by gathering feedback from an individual's manager, peers, and reports.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub , the leading global digital coaching platform, today announces the launch of CoachHub Feedback , the latest development from its proprietary science-based Coaching Framework. CoachHub Feedback addresses a critical gap in traditional coaching methods: the lack of comprehensive, multi-source feedback that measures perceived behavior change over time. By gathering insights from an individual's manager, peers, and direct reports, CoachHub Feedback offers a complete view of coaching impact, capturing valuable feedback on a set of targeted focus areas.

This innovative tool enables HR professionals to clearly demonstrate the return on investment of coaching programs, providing measurable outcomes that justify coaching budgets and emphasize long-term benefits for organizations, such as improved employee engagement, retention, and leadership development.

"At CoachHub, we believe change should be seen and measured. Our approach to coaching integrates feedback into every step of the journey, ensuring that the impact is both tangible and trackable," says Rosie Evans-Krimme, Director of Innovation Lab & Behavioral Science at CoachHub. "This helps individuals acquire new behaviors through consistent practice, reflection, and feedback."

CoachHub's Coaching Framework integrates multiple focus areas, each targeting specific skills or behaviors and grounded in evidence-based principles. By leveraging this flexible and scalable structure, organizations can create personalized coaching programs that meet their unique needs.

CoachHub Feedback not only benefits HR managers and coaches but also provides coaches with valuable insights to refine ongoing coaching programs. By analyzing feedback from multiple perspectives, the tool helps create a comprehensive picture of an individual's progress and areas for development.

Innovation is at the core of what CoachHub brings to the digital coaching space. With advancements like CoachHub Feedback and more on the horizon, CoachHub continues to enhance coaching effectiveness while expanding access to coaching for individuals at every stage of their careers.

CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create personalized, measurable and scalable coaching programs for their entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention. CoachHub's global pool of coaches is comprised of over 3,500 certified business coaches in 90 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 80 languages. Serving more than 1,000 clients worldwide, CoachHub's innovative coaching programs are based on proprietary scientific research and development from its Innovation Lab. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Sofina, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Molten Ventures, Speedinvest, HV Capital, Partech and Silicon Valley Bank/SVB Capital. CoachHub was certified as a carbon-neutral company and consistently measures, reduces, and implements strategies to minimize its environmental impact.

