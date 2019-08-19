Coaching Legend Conradt to Speak at Angelina College Roadrunner Banquet

LUFKIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In kicking off the 2019-2020 Roadrunners athletics seasons, Angelina College and the Roadrunner Foundation couldn't have found a more legendary and inspiring speaker to address its student-athletes. Former University of Texas women's basketball coach Jody Conradt will be the guest speaker at the "Meet the Roadrunners" Banquet, scheduled for Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. in Shands Gymnasium on the AC campus.

Legendary University of Texas women's basketball coach Jody Conradt Coach Conradt addresses players near the bench in this contributed photo. Conradt will be the guest speaker at Angelina College's "Meet the Roadrunners" banquet set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 on the AC campus.

In a career spanning 38 years – 31 of those at UT – Conradt won 900 games, second in all-time wins for an NCAA Division I basketball coach. In 1986, Conradt and her players earned the Longhorn women's program its first (and to date, only) national championship. She was the first women's collegiate basketball coach to achieve 700 wins, and was the first to coach her team to an undefeated season. She was a six-time National Coach of the Year and eight-time Conference Coach of the Year. Her resume boasts numerous other career awards, including enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998 – the first active women's coach, and only the second woman, to achieve the honor. She also earned a spot in the International Women's Sports Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Over her storied career, Conradt coached 28 players who went on to play professionally, four U.S. Olympians, eight Kodak All-Americans and three players who earned a combined 13 National Player of the Year honors. During her tenure, Conradt's student-athletes achieved a 99 percent graduation rate. Upon her retirement from coaching following the 2006-2007 season, the late Pat Summit said of Conradt, "She's left her footprints all over the game and all over a lot of us coaches."

The Roadrunner Foundation, hosts of the banquet, actively supports all Angelina College athletics programs. The "Meet the Roadrunners" banquet is an annual event at which the Foundation, backed by generous community sponsors, welcomes the athletes and their guests to the year's first gathering. The event commences at 6 p.m., with Coach Conradt speaking at approximately 6:45 p.m. The gymnasium stands will be open to the public to hear Coach Conradt speak. There will be no admission fee, but donations toward Angelina College Athletics are greatly appreciated.

Media Contact:

Gary Stallard

AC Sports Information Director

936-465-4614

220110@email4pr.com

angelinaathletics.com

SOURCE Angelina College