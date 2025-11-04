Coaching Market Surpasses $7.3B; Active Embodiment Training Gives Coaches a Competitive Edge

Dynamic Embodiment creator Dr. Martha Eddy launches a 15-week certification integrating body language and somatic literacy to boost client trust, retention, and results

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global coaching industry surpasses $7.3 billion with over 167,000 active professionals (International Coaching Federation Global Coaching Study 2025), competition for clients has never been more intense. While most training focuses on verbal communication, research shows that 70–93% of emotional impact comes from body language, facial expression, and nervous system cues—skills often missing from traditional coach education (Mehrabian, Silent Messages; Porges, Polyvagal Theory).

Dr. Martha Eddy, creator of Dynamic Embodiment® and author of Mindful Movement (University of Chicago Press), is addressing this gap with the launch of "Active Embodiment for Coaches," a first-of-its-kind 15-week certification designed to help coaches, mentors, and therapists stand out through embodied competence. The program trains participants to regulate their own nervous systems, recognize nonverbal signals, and create the authentic presence that attracts and retains clients.

"When I led the movement session before Bessel van der Kolk's keynote at Yale's Embodied Cognition Conference, I realized that brilliant research means little if people only process it intellectually," said Dr. Eddy. "Coaches are reading about body language and polyvagal theory but not developing the embodied capacity to apply them. Embodied awareness—not theory—creates differentiation in a saturated market."

Drawing on four decades of expertise in physiology, neuroscience, and movement analysis, the program introduces high-impact methods to "match, modulate, and magnetize" client interactions. Core modules include:

Regulating stress and nervous system reactivity under pressure

Reading micro-expressions and embodied cues in relationships

Building trust through authentic nonverbal presence

Applying movement science for tangible business results

Dr. Eddy's approach has earned recognition such as the Susan G. Komen Community Impact Award and The John Mack Arthur Founders Award. Her trauma-sensitive movement programs have served NYC's Department of Education, the Red Cross, and 9/11 recovery initiatives, shaping how professionals integrate mind-body awareness into leadership and care.

Enrollment is now open for Active Embodiment for Coaches, with free access to the Develop Your Magnetism with Clients replay and guidebook. The 15-week, 3-hours-per-week course welcomes professional coaches, therapists, and leaders seeking embodied skill mastery.

Visit activeembodimentforcoaches.com or DynamicEmbodiment.org. to learn more.

For more information, visit Dr. Martha Eddy.

