CoachMePlus and TIAG Announce $1.4 Million Technology Contract with U.S. Army to Enhance Recovery for Wounded Warriors

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachMePlus , the only enterprise-level and flexible digital fitness platform that helps coaches work with athletes to achieve their fitness goals, announced today a new program with the Army Recovery Care Program (ARCP). The CoachMePlus unique hybrid in-person and remote approach enables service members to manage their holistic health, wellness and recovery anywhere, anytime.

The Army Recovery Care Program (ARCP) is the United States Army's program that manages recovery and complex care for wounded, ill and injured Soldiers across all Army components. The five-year program will help increase the accessibility and efficiency of rehabilitation for wounded warriors.

"We are honored and humbled to be selected by the Army to focus on wounded warrior care. This solution will provide a highly customizable tool for support staff across the ARCP to help hyper-personalize rehabilitative care for our Soldier's recovery process," said Kevin Dawidowicz, Co-Founder and President of CoachMePlus. "Our current work in the Department of Defense has provided valuable lessons in working with a large and complex enterprise organization with very unique needs. We look forward to serving those who have given so much to protect our country's freedom."

Built in partnership with CoachMePlus and TIAG, the Warrior Performance Platform (WP2) will provide a digital Activity Clearance Form (ACF) for each Soldier, real-time calendar updates for the ARCP events and tracking of specific Soldier ARCP goals. The WP2 will help ensure compliance with weekly ARCP requirements using a centralized tracking of Soldier ARCP compliance, which can be divided at the lowest levels (i.e. by Soldier or squad leader) up to the highest levels (entire SRU and enterprise-wide).

"As a human performance-tracking platform, WP2 monitors key human performance metrics to now include holistic health, wellness, and recovery with real-time and historical data in a central platform." Jake Repanshek, Executive Director of Solutions & Technology, TIAG. "We put compliance and efficacy data right into the hands of the ARCP staff to help track recovery participation, identify gaps, uncover trends, and personalize rehabilitative care for wounded warriors."

WP2 will serve 14 Soldier Recovery Units (SRUs) and automate engagement in the Adaptive Reconditioning Program. The program includes Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis–McChord, Joint Base San Antonio, Tripler Army Medical Center, Fort Drum, Fort Belvoir, Fort Benning, Fort Bliss, Fort Bragg, Fort Campbell, Fort Carson, Fort Hood, Fort Riley, and Fort Stewart.

About CoachMePlus

CoachMePlus is fueling the "Omnichannel Fitness" market, leveraging workout-tracking, wellness monitoring, wearable technologies integrations, and a full suite of testing and reporting tools to monitor key indicators of health, ability, and performance. The platform advances proactive performance management from training through deployment. The CoachMePlus performance-optimization solution that underpins remote and in-person fitness fuses data analytics, telemedicine, and cutting-edge health IT solutions with decades of insights from working with US military communities and professional sports organizations across the globe.

About TIAG®

TIAG specializes in transformation and innovation. We are a proud woman-owned business and Great Place to Work-Certified® company focused on empowering the brightest minds with a shared passion for making an impact. Our expertise in streamlining complex mission critical processes and delivering results that exceed expectations sets us apart and can be seen in our ISO 9001/27001 certification and achieving CMMI Level 3. To see how we are making a difference for our customers and in our communities, visit us at tiag.net.

About The Army Recovery Care Program (ARCP)

The mission of the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) Deputy Chief of Staff for Army Recovery Care Program (DCS, ARCP) is to develop, coordinate and integrate the Army's Recovery Care Program (ARCP) for wounded, ill and injured Soldiers, Veterans and their Families or Caregivers to promote success in the force or civilian life. ARCP serves an essential role, not only in managing the care and recovery of Soldiers evacuated from theater, but also those preparing to deploy and those who have returned from combat that require complex care management to cope with the effects of war and multiple deployments. ARCP works to ensure everything possible is done to enable Soldiers to return to duty. ARCP also plays an important role in ensuring Reserve Component Soldiers receive the care they require prior to and after deployment to remain mission ready.

