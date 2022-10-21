CoachMePlus Announces New Investment and New Hires; Doubles Year-Over-Year Revenue

$1M Investment to Fuel Growth;

Enterprise-Level Digital Fitness Platform Closes in on 500,000 Users

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachMePlus , the only enterprise-level and flexible digital fitness platform that helps coaches work with athletes to achieve their fitness and wellness goals, announced today a $1 million investment, including investment from the Rochester Angel Network , and a follow-on investment from the Buffalo Angels . The funding follows a series of new client contract wins, and a doubling of revenue from previous year. Additionally, CoachMePlus bolstered its marketing capabilities with two new hires to assist in driving growth and achieving company goals.

An increase of inbound inquiries has led to the recruitment and hiring of talent, adding Darcy Hendershott as Product Marketing Manager and Matthew Moretti as Digital Marketing Manager, expanding the marketing team with specialized roles based in the company's Buffalo office. Moretti, will be primarily responsible for campaign and customer relationship management. Hendershott, will be charged with expanding analytics and growth opportunities for CoachMePlus. These two hires will report directly to Kevin Dawidowicz, Co-Founder and President of CoachMePlus.

"When we founded CoachMePlus, our ideas on remote health and fitness were ahead of its time. It's gratifying that nearly ten years later, we are finally in position with the only enterprise fitness and wellness platform built out of need from customers across professional sports, military, fitness, and healthcare. We built something that hadn't been done before and the market is beginning to catch up as organizations begin to have a better understanding of how improved fitness and wellness impacts readiness, outcomes, and the bottomline," said Kevin Dawidowicz, Founder of CoachMePlus. "This latest investment is fuel in the tank to scale in an industry that showed up at our doorstep. We have already added key team members and will grow our Buffalo operations to help respond to the increasing inbound inquiries, and the expanding interest in enterprise-level fitness and wellness initiatives."

With approximately 500,000 total users, and 30 million data points collected each month, CoachMePlus has evolved beyond a training program for professional and collegiate athletes and the military, to engage enterprise and corporate fitness and wellness initiatives. The organization has built a solid reputation and brand recognition in a challenging industry and has achieved a solid product-market fit, proven by doubling revenue in the past year alone. What started as a straightforward athlete metrics mobile app for athletes and trainers, has evolved into a comprehensive health and wellness platform that enables businesses to implement specific health and wellness programs, along with personalized fitness solutions. In a recent study by Athletech News 62% of 2,000 Americans surveyed said that health and wellness preventative activities would be the final category they reduce spending in during a recession, illustrating the growth and interest CoachMePlus has witnessed.

Moretti most recently worked in marketing for Gronk Fitness, the fitness company owned and operated by the Gronkowski family. Before that, he spent 3 years managing a global community management team for Microsoft 365 and Azure products. Hendershott most recently worked as a Senior Marketing Associate alongside Amryt Pharma. Before that, she had worked as a Marketing Manager focused heavily on brand development with GMR Marketing where her client was Philip Morris, as well as at CAA where her client was Cricket Wireless.

To learn more about CoachMePlus please visit: https://coachmeplus.com/

About CoachMePlus

CoachMePlus optimizes personalized fitness through the use of technology and data to enhance relationships between an athlete and their trainer or coach, which is the key to revolutionizing holistic well-being and fitness. Goals are achieved by leveraging workout-tracking, nutrition, sleep and wellness monitoring, wearable technologies integrations, and a full suite of testing and reporting tools to monitor key indicators of health, ability, and performance. The CoachMePlus performance-optimization solution underpins a hybrid of remote and in-person fitness, fuses data analytics, tele-fitness, and cutting-edge health IT solutions, with decades of insights from working with US military communities and every professional sports league in America.

