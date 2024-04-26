CoachRx Unveils RxBot: The Future of AI-Driven Fitness Coaching

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachRx, a leader in innovative technology solutions for fitness professionals, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of RxBot, a state-of-the-art AI coaching assistant poised to redefine the landscape of fitness coaching. Developed with the esteemed OPEX Fitness coaching principles and infused with extensive client data and coach inputs, RxBot heralds a new era of personalized and efficient program design.

Innovative Features of RxBot:

RxBot is integrated seamlessly into the CoachRx platform, offering a simple and intuitive interface that allows coaches to better personalize their program designs with RxBot by using specific client data such as assessment and metric results, goals & priorities, previous workouts, equipment lists and more. RxBot analyzes all of this client data but also allows the coach to provide additional context to steer the direction of the program design for strength and energy system training - making RxBot a true coaching assistant. Coaches can now enjoy:

Seamless Integration: Add RxBot to your coaching workflow directly through the CoachRx client calendar.

Intelligent Design: Automated, personalized training programs that save hours of program design time.

Dynamic Program Design: Determine program length, training days, strength and energy system intents, and more to perfectly match client needs.

Deep Personalization: Utilize comprehensive coach and client data to create programs that are as unique as each client.

Interactive Review & Adjustment: Modify and refine programs to ensure alignment with both coach and client goals.

Coach education: Ask for principle based decisions made in programming to learn the why behind designs.

Client communication: Request client communication support to better connect clients to fitness programs.

Watch the full RxBot Demo: https://www.coachrx.app/rxbot-ai-fitness-coaching-assistant

Exclusive Early Access:

Join the RxBot waitlist today and be among the first to leverage this groundbreaking technology. Early access is available exclusively to active CoachRx subscribers, ensuring that CoachRx's valued coaches receive the first opportunity to enhance their practice.

A Call to Modern Coaches:

Don't let the future of coaching pass you by. Embrace the sophisticated AI capabilities of RxBot and bring unmatched innovation to your clients' training experiences. Start your free CoachRx trial now, begin onboarding your clients, and prepare to revolutionize your program designs with RxBot.

Join Us:

To learn more about RxBot and to join the waitlist, visit coachrx.app . Discover how RxBot can elevate your coaching, enhance your clients' results, and define the future of fitness coaching.

About CoachRx:

CoachRx & OPEX Fitness are committed to advancing the fitness industry through education and technological innovation. By harmonizing comprehensive coach and client data with state-of-the-art AI, CoachRx ensures that each program is as unique as the clients served, setting new standards in personalized fitness coaching. The launch of RxBot comes off the back of an all new coach and client mobile app release allowing coaches the ability to communicate on-the-go with a single app for simple exercise, nutrition, and lifestyle tracking elevates the client experience.

Media Contact:

Kandace Dickson

CMO

CoachRx & OPEX

480-699-3045

[email protected]

