CoAd Launches as New Brand Uniting CoAdvantage and PrimePay, Unbundling PEO Services for the First Time

Unlike traditional PEOs that require clients to buy into a master benefits plan, CoAd now tailors its PEO offering client by client - with or without health benefits, workers' compensation, or HR administration - while still delivering full outsourcing of payroll tax and compliance liability through co-employment.

TAMPA, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAd officially launched today as the new brand identity born from the merger of CoAdvantage and PrimePay, reflecting a strategic expansion in payroll, HR, benefits administration, compliance support, workforce technology, and professional employer organization (PEO) services.

Jim Neve, CEO of CoAd.

According to the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations' (NAPEO) most recent tracking survey, 87% of businesses not currently using a PEO say they're interested in adopting one. CoAd's new model is designed to meet that interest with scalable offerings, giving businesses the opportunity to choose services that fit their specific needs, rather than requiring a full bundle just to access co-employment protection.

With the launch, CoAd is removing that barrier. Historically, PEO clients have been required to buy into a single master benefits plan to access co-employment. CoAd now tailors its offering to each client's specific needs; with health benefits or without, with workers' compensation coverage or without, with HR administration or without. What doesn't change is the core value of co-employment: CoAd fully assumes payroll tax filing and compliance liability for every client, regardless of which services they choose to add. CoAd will continue to serve more than 17,000 clients and process upwards of $15 billion in annual payroll under the new brand.

"Business leaders are being asked to navigate an increasingly complex workforce environment," said Jim Neve, Chairman and CEO of CoAd. "From compliance requirements and workforce regulations to benefits administration and employee expectations, organizations need solutions that work in partnership with their team. CoAd was built to meet that need - and built to flex around it. We no longer ask clients to fit our plan; we build the plan around them, while still standing behind every client on tax and compliance liability. That flexibility is what will open this market to a lot of businesses who've been interested before but never found the right fit."

CoAd offers the talent, expertise, technology, and service offerings that already support tens of thousands of small and mid-market businesses nationwide - built to meet those employers at any stage of growth, and now with the flexibility to pick only the services they need. The move reflects a broader shift in the HR technology and PEO space, as small and mid-sized employers increasingly seek a partner that can do it all, on their terms.

"Historically, businesses have often had to choose between software and service - and often had to take a one-size-fits-all bundle just to get co-employment protection," said Brian Meharry, Chief Operating Officer of CoAd. "The future belongs to organizations that can deliver flexibility on the services, without ever flexing on the liability protection clients count on us for."

Clients will keep working with the same teams and service they rely on today. But the new brand marks the start of a new chapter for the company, including continued investment in Quantum, CoAd's existing technology platform, through an initiative known as Project Quantum Leap.

The work is designed to give employers the flexibility to self-serve, outsource fully, or blend the two across payroll, HR, benefits, and compliance, powered by AI. CoAd expects to share more details in the months ahead, with new Quantum capabilities supporting client conversions beginning January 1, 2027.

"What I am most excited about is that CoAd represents more than a new name," Neve added. "It represents the opportunity to create a stronger company, invest more deeply in innovation, and deliver greater value - and more flexibility - to the businesses and employees we serve."

For more information, visit coad.com.

About CoAd

CoAd helps businesses navigate the complexities of workforce management through a combination of technology, expertise, and human support. Serving more than 17,000 clients nationwide, CoAd delivers flexible, tailored payroll, HR, benefits administration, compliance support, workforce technology, and PEO services, built around each client's specific needs while fully assuming payroll tax and compliance liability through co-employment. Built on the belief that workforce solutions should be integrated, intuitive, and people-centered, CoAd empowers employers to manage their workforce with greater confidence while adapting to the needs of today's ever-changing workplace.

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SOURCE CoAd.