CoAdvantage and PrimePay Announce Combined Leadership Team Following Merger

Jim Neve appointed Executive Chairman to oversee strategic direction and growth

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage and PrimePay , two leading providers of HR technology and solutions, today announced the leadership team for the newly combined company, following the successful merger completed on June 30, 2025. This team is composed of seasoned industry experts from a number of different traditional service providers, uniquely positioning the new company to understand client needs and deliver a superior customer experience.

The strategic leadership structure is designed to leverage the strengths of both organizations to offer a comprehensive suite of payroll, human resources, and benefits solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. The combination of PrimePay's traditional payroll and human capital management offerings with CoAdvantage's full-service PEO model creates a flexible platform that meets customers wherever they are in their growth journey.

The company will be led by an experienced team of industry veterans, including the appointment of Jim Neve as Executive Chairman.

Executive Leadership Team:



John Cumbee, Chief Executive Officer: With over 20 years of financial and operational leadership, including 13 years in the Human Capital Management (HCM) industry, John will oversee all business operations and drive the company's strategic vision and growth.

Tre Sasser, Chief Financial Officer: Tre brings 25 years of financial leadership experience, specializing in technology services. He will be responsible for the combined company's financial strategy, planning, and management.

Mark Zimmerman, Chief Information Officer: Mark will lead the company's technology strategy, overseeing IT systems, digital transformation, and data management. He has over 20 years of experience in PEO and HR technology.

Andrea Sugden, Chief Commercial Officer: Andrea, with more than 20 years of experience in strategic sales, will be responsible for the company's commercial strategy, go-to-market execution, and revenue growth.

Kristen Appleman, Chief Operating Officer, CoAdvantage: With more than 25 years of leadership in HCM operations and client services, Kristen will focus on the client experience and operational efficiency for the CoAdvantage brand.

Brian Meharry, President and Chief Operating Officer, PrimePay: Brian will manage the strategic direction and day-to-day operations for the PrimePay brand, leveraging his extensive experience across payroll, benefits, and PEO.

Appointment of Executive Chairman, Jim Neve

The company has also appointed Jim Neve as Executive Chairman. With over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, and business operations, Jim's background includes key leadership roles at FIS and ADP. He has served on the board of both CoAdvantage and PrimePay, and in his new role, he will provide board oversight and collaborate closely with CEO John Cumbee on strategic and operational direction.

"We are excited to bring together this talented and experienced group, including our new Executive Chairman, Jim Neve, to lead the newly combined CoAdvantage and PrimePay," said John Cumbee, CEO. "This isn't just a merger of two companies; it's a convergence of top talent from across the industry. Our team's expertise will continue to drive a best-in-class experience and partnership for businesses everywhere. With our combined technology, companies can now switch platforms seamlessly to meet their needs."

"I am honored to accept the appointment of Executive Chairman," said Jim Neve. "I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional leadership team to drive strategic growth and deliver substantial value to our customers and stakeholders. The flexibility we can now offer—from traditional payroll to a full PEO, and even hybrid solutions—is a game-changer for businesses seeking an agile and comprehensive partner for their HR needs."

The newly combined leadership will focus on delivering the same customer-focused service that both organizations have offered independently while introducing new and improved products and features designed to increase client satisfaction, market share, and revenue growth.

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that partners with small and mid-sized businesses nationwide to provide comprehensive HR solutions. By outsourcing key HR functions — such as payroll, benefits, risk management, and compliance — businesses can reduce administrative burden and focus on growth and profitability. For more information, visit CoAdvantage.com .

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an all-in-one HCM platform to empower financial and people outcomes. More than 14,000 clients rely on the PrimePay Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com .

