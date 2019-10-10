CoAdvantage Names Clifford Sladnick Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage Corporation ("CoAdvantage"), one of the nation's top 3 privately held professional employer organizations (PEO) and a leading national provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies, today announced that Clifford Sladnick has joined the company as Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions. Reporting directly to Clint Burgess, CoAdvantage's president and chief executive officer, Sladnick will lead the company's merger and acquisition projects, including seeking out M&A opportunities to expand CoAdvantage's footprint across the country and grow market share in established markets.

"In addition to our continued organic growth, an important aspect of our growth strategy involves growing revenues and earnings through acquisitions. Cliff comes to us with excellent experience, proven success, and a unique skill set that will help us drive additional acquisition opportunities and lead to accelerated growth for the organization," said Burgess.

Sladnick was most recently Managing Director at TAG Financial, leading the group's Business Services division and Chicago office. Prior to joining TAG Financial, he led Brown Gibbons Lang & Company's investment banking activities in the Business Services sector. Sladnick has successfully led over 60 investment banking engagements in the business services segment, including multiple transactions in the PEO, payroll, staffing, insurance, benefits administration, and technology verticals. He brings significant experience in mergers and acquisitions, commercial lending, corporate finance and development, human resources, compliance, and strategic planning; having completed over $4 billion of corporate acquisitions and divestitures across various industries.

"CoAdvantage is a leader in human resource solutions and given its scale, leadership team, and track record of excellent customer service, I couldn't be more excited about coming on board to help drive the next phase of the company's growth." said Sladnick.

Sladnick earned B.A. and J.D. degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana –Champaign and holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

