Coagulation Market Opportunities with Significant Upside--Supplier Shares and Market Segment Forecasts

The report explores business and technological trends in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan; provides estimates of the test volume, as well as sales and market shares for leading instrument and reagent competitors; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading market players; analyzes potential applications of emerging technologies; and identifies specific product and business opportunities facing instrument and consumable suppliers during the next five years.

Rationale

The growing cost-containment pressures in major industrialized nations, coupled with continued technological advances in chromogenic substrates, monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, computers and laboratory automation will radically change the global coagulation diagnostics practice during the next five years. New specific and sensitive markers of coagulation will be increasingly used on automated instrumentation. Coagulation testing will also become more standardized, offering opportunities for quality control products and services. Moreover, the continuing contraction of the hospital system and technological advances will facilitate decentralization of the coagulation testing closer to the patient, thus creating additional opportunities and challenges for suppliers.

Geographic Coverage

- France

- Germany

- Italy

- Japan

- Spain

- UK

- US

Worldwide Market Overview

- Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, structure, size, growth and major suppliers by country.

- Estimated universe of facilities performing coagulation tests by country.

- Five-year test volume and sales projections by country.

Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

- Product development and business expansion opportunities with significant market appeal.

- "Ideal" product models with tentative prices and operating characteristics.

- Alternative market penetration strategies for instrument and reagent suppliers.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Current and Emerging Coagulation Tests

Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1), Activated Protein C Resistance, Activated PTT (APTT), Alpha 2-Antiplasmin, Antithrombin III, Bleeding Time, D-Dimer, Factor II, Factor V, Factor V Leiden, Factor VII, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Factor Ixa, Factor X (Stuart Factor), Factor Xa, Factor XI, Factor XII, Factor XIII, Fibrin Degradation Products, Fibrinogen, Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation, Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa, Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia, Plasmin, Plasminogen, Plasminogen Activator Inhib., Platelet Function/Aggregation, Protein C, Protein S, Prothrombin Mutation, Prothrombin Time (PT), Reptilase Time, Thrombin Time, Von Willebrand's Factor Fav/Ag, and others.

Sales and Market Share Analysis of Instrument and Reagent Suppliers

- Sales and market shares of major instrument and consumable manufactures by country.

Market Segmentation Analysis

- Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including:

- Hospitals

- Commercial/Private Laboratories

- Physician Offices

- Ambulatory Care Centers

- Test volume forecasts for over 40 major procedures, by country and market segment.

Current and Emerging Products

- Review of established and new procedures.

- Comparison of automated and semi-automated analyzers marketed by Diagnostica Stago, Helena, IL, Roche, Siemens, Sysmex and other suppliers.

Technology Review

- Analysis of current and emerging technologies and their potential market applications.

- Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.

Competitive Strategies

- Strategic assessments of major suppliers and start-up firms developing innovative coagulation testing technologies and products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements, and new products in RandD.

- The companies analyzed in the report include:

- Abbott

- Accriva

- ADI/American Diagnostica

- Alere/Biosite/Inverness

- Axis-Shield

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- Bio/Data

- Chrono-Log

- Corgenix Medical

- Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech

- Grifols

- Helena Laboratories

- Hyphen BioMed

- Instrumentation Laboratory

- Roche

- Siemens

- Sienco

- Sysmex

- Thermo Fisher

- ZyCare/Alere

Contains 650 pages and 150 tables

