Coal Emissions capture company Eco Green delivers on promise of clean coal

Carbon capture cleans 96 percent of GHG gas and waste product fly ash is transformed into fibers for textiles or homes

POTOMAC FALLS, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Green Solutions (www.ecogreensolutions.io) and its sister company GCS Fibers (www.gcsfibers.com) are relocating manufacturing and operations to the U.S., with a site selection team considering coal states Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia as the final locations. The founder says the new operation will create as many as 500 good-paying U.S. jobs. State Economic Development Authorities are encouraged to provide final bids.

Eco Green Solutions (EGS) delivers a high-efficiency, multi-pollutant emissions capture system from coal plants that strengthens U.S. industrial capacity, supports domestic energy production, and unlocks valuable American resources from legacy waste streams. The resultant coal fly ash is now being converted to synthetic fibers for textile and housing insulation needs from the waste product. Energy companies like Dominion and Duke Energy and home builders associations like NAHB call it the "best rock wool or mineral fiber" product available for commercial re-use.

Coal ash disposal is a massive environmental and public health issue in the U.S., representing one of the nation's largest industrial waste streams. With over 1,400 disposal sites in 45 states, over 90% of monitored coal ash ponds may be leaking toxic metals into groundwater.

Last month, the Trump Administration delayed mandatory clean up of coal ash deposits for 33 months with an extension to monitor coal ash holding ponds or reduce the ash on-site.

According to Ato Andoh, an 11-year member of the U.S. Marine Corps and CEO of the company, who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom: "The EGS technology provides a cost-effective way for energy and manufacturing facilities to reduce operational liabilities, meet federal performance requirements, and enhance long-term reliability—with minimal regulatory burden or disruption." His capture and fiber production firms can convert the waste product.

By transforming industrial by-products into valuable mineral fibers and supporting rare-earth element recovery from waste streams, EGS contributes directly to U.S. critical-minerals independence, and American supply-chain resilience, without relying on China.

Chris Hamilton, president and CEO of the West Virginia Coal Association, who was recently appointed to the National Coal Council last month by Energy Secretary Chris Wright said:

"These Eco Green Solutions and GCS Fibers innovations can really transform our coal industry and general energy sector landscape."

Coal combustion residuals or CCR include fly ash which is the primary ingredient for the fibers business. According to the American Coal Ash Association's Coal Combustion Product Production & Use Survey Report, nearly 130 million tons of coal ash was generated in one year. Fly ash is a very fine, powdery material composed mostly of silica made from the burning of finely ground coal in a boiler.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, reusing CCR can create many environmental, economic, and product benefits including:

Environmental - reducing greenhouse gas emissions, lowering need for disposing in landfills, and reducing use of other materials.

reducing greenhouse gas emissions, lowering need for disposing in landfills, and reducing use of other materials. Economic – lowering costs associated with CCR disposal, increasing revenue from the sale of CCR, and savings from using CCR in place of other, more costly materials.

lowering costs associated with CCR disposal, increasing revenue from the sale of CCR, and savings from using CCR in place of other, more costly materials. Products - generating fibers like rock wool derived from the ash, that have improved strength, durability, and become strong synthetic polymers.

The Eco Green company and GCS Fibers have thus far been funded by their member owners and a cryptocurrency ecosystem called the ASH DAO | Ash Token, which uses its transaction fees to provide grants to companies that have proven innovations with high impact, create jobs, and help the environment.

"We are ready to take on new investors," said Andoh, who noted it will take 6-months to operationalize the cupola furnace and fiber conversion plant in America. The cost for relocating from Asia to the U.S. is estimated at $20 million.

Andoh served as Contracts and Procurement Analyst and Assistant Director for Small Business Programs at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) following his USMC service.

For more information, or to schedule an interview with Andoh, please contact Eco Green Solutions/GCS Fibers media representative Mike Smith: 703-623-3834. For an investor prospectus, please contact MSBD, Inc. ([email protected])

Media Contact: Mike Smith, CEO

GreenSmith PR, LLC – Washington

[email protected]

SOURCE Eco Green Solutions