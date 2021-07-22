Coal Gasification Market growth analysis in Coal & Consumable Fuels Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Jul 22, 2021, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coal gasification market is set to grow by USD 12.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download a Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Carbon Energy Corp., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., Coal India Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, KBR Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Sasol Ltd., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in global energy demand and rising government support will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Coal Gasification Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Coal Gasification Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Chemicals
- Fuels
- Power
- Geography
- APAC
- MEA
- North America
- Europe
- South America
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70736
Coal Gasification Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the coal gasification market in the coal & consumable fuels industry include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Carbon Energy Corp., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., Coal India Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, KBR Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Sasol Ltd., and Siemens AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Coal Gasification Market size
- Coal Gasification Market trends
- Coal Gasification Market industry analysis
The coal gasification market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The economic benefits of coal gasification will offer immense growth opportunities. However, environmental concerns will hamper market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coal gasification market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Energy Include:
Global Metallurgical Coal Market - Global metallurgical coal market is segmented by application (steelmaking and non-steelmaking) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Coal Tar Pitch Market - Global coal tar pitch market is segmented by application (aluminum smelters, graphite electrodes, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Coal Gasification Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coal gasification market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coal gasification market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coal gasification market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coal gasification market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fuels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Carbon Energy Corp.
- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.
- Coal India Ltd.
- Johnson Matthey Plc
- KBR Inc.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.
- Sasol Ltd.
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/coal-gasification-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/coal-gasificationmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article