Coal Handling Equipment Market Size in the Mining Industry to Grow by USD 2.25 Bn, Underground Mining to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coal handling equipment market size in the mining industry is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry 2022-2026

The report on the coal handling equipment market in the mining industry provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the increasing demand for coal from end-user industries in Southeast Asia, Africa, Russia, and Turkey as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the electrification of mining equipment will be a crucial trend in fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

The coal handling equipment market in the mining industry covers the following areas:

Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Sizing

Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Forecast

Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Analysis

Market Segmentation

The coal handling equipment market in the mining industry is segmented by application (underground mining, surface mining, and coal processing) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The underground mining segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The underground mining of coal is performed when coal deposits are located more than 300 feet below the surface of the earth. The amount of coal recovered per unit volume of underground mines is low compared with that of surface mines. This is because columns and walls of coal are left untouched to prevent the collapse of coal mines. Moreover, underground mines pose very high safety hazards to mine workers. Thus, the level of mechanization and automation in underground coal mines is high. Such benefits will drive the coal handling equipment market share growth in the mining industry during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions in this report. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Key Companies and their Offerings

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Epiroc AB, FEECO International Inc., General Kinematics Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., KBR Inc., Komatsu Mining Corp., Liebherr International AG, N.M. Heilig B.V., RPM Solutions, Rubble Master HMH GmbH, Sandvik AB, SANY Group, Terex Corp., and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AB Volvo - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as coal transport that is built for rough terrain to carry higher volumes of coal.

Caterpillar Inc. - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as hydraulic mining shovels and dozers.

CNH Industrial NV - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as 770EX Backhoe Loaders.

Deere and Co. - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as 450K crawler dozer, 550K crawler dozer, and 650K crawler.

crawler dozer, crawler dozer, and crawler. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as EX5600E 6LD and EH3500AC 3, to excavate and carry the overburden to the waste area and coal to the power plant.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 to view 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly

Related Reports

Material Handling Equipment Market in Biomass Power Plant by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Material handling equipment increases the efficiency of the combustion process in a biomass power plant, which is driving the market. Some of the least developed regions of the world continue to use biomass for their energy requirements. In such applications, biomass is directly burnt to produce heat energy.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in US by End-user and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Advanced automation of processing plants is driving the market growth. In the food and beverage industry, increasing labor capacity and mobile equipment supplies during seasonal and peak times lead to high costs. Hence, manufacturers have started using advanced automation and robots in processing plants.

Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Epiroc AB, FEECO International Inc., General Kinematics Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., KBR Inc., Komatsu Mining Corp., Liebherr International AG, N.M. Heilig B.V., RPM Solutions, Rubble Master HMH GmbH, Sandvik AB, SANY Group, Terex Corp., and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Underground mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Underground mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Underground mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Underground mining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Underground mining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Surface mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Surface mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Surface mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Surface mining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Surface mining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Coal processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Coal processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Coal processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Coal processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Coal processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 93: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 94: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 95: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 96: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: AB Volvo - Segment focus

10.4 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 98: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 102: CNH Industrial NV - Overview



Exhibit 103: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments



Exhibit 104: CNH Industrial NV - Key news



Exhibit 105: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

10.6 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 107: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Epiroc AB

Exhibit 116: Epiroc AB - Overview



Exhibit 117: Epiroc AB - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Epiroc AB - Key news



Exhibit 119: Epiroc AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Epiroc AB - Segment focus

10.9 General Kinematics Corp.

Exhibit 121: General Kinematics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: General Kinematics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: General Kinematics Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Komatsu Mining Corp.

Exhibit 127: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Sandvik AB

Exhibit 131: Sandvik AB - Overview



Exhibit 132: Sandvik AB - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Sandvik AB - Key news



Exhibit 134: Sandvik AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Sandvik AB - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio