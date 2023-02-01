Coal tar pitch market size to Increase by USD 691.21 million: APAC will account for 82% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coal Tar Pitch Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.48% and register an incremental growth of USD 691.21 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2021-2025

By region, the global coal tar pitch market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 82% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the construction industry is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The coal tar pitch market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

China Risun Group Ltd: The company offers a coal tar pitch for major coking and refined chemicals.

China Steel Chemical Corp: The company offers coal tar pitch products such as advanced carbon for supercapacitors, used in various industries such as power support, energy support, and 3C memory backup.

Coopers Creek Chemical Corp: The company offers coal tar pitch products such as Epoxy Resins and polyamide hardeners.

DEZA AS: The company offers pitch and tar coal oils, used for industrial purposes.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd: The company offers coal tar pitches such as aluminum grade binder pitches, impregnated coal tar pitches, mesophase pitches, and graphite grade binder pitch.

The company offers coal tar pitches such as aluminum grade binder pitches, impregnated coal tar pitches, mesophase pitches, and graphite grade binder pitch. JFE Holdings Inc.

Jining Carbon Group Co. Ltd.

Konark Tar Products Pvt. Ltd.

Koppers Holdings Inc.

Lone Star Specialties LLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Nippon Steel Corp.

NLMK Group

Quimica del Nalon SA

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of aluminum across various industries, the diverse use of activated carbon, and rising urbanization. However, the restrictions on using coal tar pitches are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into aluminum production, graphite electrodes and specialty graphite products, the carbon processing industry, and others . The aluminum production segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , the Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this coal tar pitch market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coal tar pitch market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the coal tar pitch market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the coal tar pitch market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coal tar pitch market vendors

Coal Tar Pitch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 691.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 82% Key countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aparna Carbons Pvt. Ltd., Bilbaína de Alquitranes SA, China Risun Group Ltd., China Steel Chemical Corp., Coopers Creek Chemical Corp., DEZA AS, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, JFE Holdings Inc., Jining Carbon Group Co. Ltd., Konark Tar Products Pvt. Ltd., Koppers Holdings Inc., Lone Star Specialties LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Quimica del Nalon SA, Rain Carbon Inc., Shree Shyam Chemicals, Sumitomo Corp., and Vanajaa Enterprises Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Energy" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Coal and consumable fuels

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Aluminum smelters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Aluminum smelters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Aluminum smelters - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Graphite electrodes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Graphite electrodes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Graphite electrodes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 China Steel Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 45: China Steel Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 46: China Steel Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: China Steel Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: China Steel Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Coopers Creek Chemical Corp.

10.5 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA

Exhibit 56: Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA - Overview



Exhibit 57: Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA - Key offerings

10.7 JFE Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 59: JFE Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: JFE Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: JFE Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Koppers Inc.

Exhibit 63: Koppers Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Koppers Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Koppers Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Koppers Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Nippon Steel Corp.

Exhibit 67: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 NLMK Group

Exhibit 71: NLMK Group - Overview



Exhibit 72: NLMK Group - Business segments



Exhibit 73: NLMK Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: NLMK Group - Segment focus

10.11 Rain Carbon Inc.

Exhibit 75: Rain Carbon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Rain Carbon Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Rain Carbon Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Sumitomo Corp.

Exhibit 78: Sumitomo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Sumitomo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Sumitomo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Sumitomo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Sumitomo Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

