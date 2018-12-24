Coal Use Continues Falling as Utilities Announce Generating Plant Closure, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Despite President Donald Trump's efforts to support the coal industry, coal use among U.S. utilities is projected to fall to a 39-year low this year, and then drop again in 2019, according to a December 4 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

King Coal's bleak future stems from several factors, including abundant supplies of inexpensive natural gas, improved economics for renewable energy production, state and federal environmental regulation and shifting consumer preferences. Utilities recently announced plans to close coal-fired generators in Texas, Indiana and Arkansas, joining a parade of other generators that have closed or announced closure plans for coal-fired generation.

