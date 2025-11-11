Coalesce Capital to Acquire Majority Stake in Leading HR Outsourcing Provider DecisionHR

NEW YORK and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalesce Capital ("Coalesce"), a private equity firm focused on investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in DecisionHR (the "Company"), a national provider of human resources outsourcing solutions.

Founded in 1996, DecisionHR is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) delivering comprehensive HR services including payroll and tax administration, workers' compensation, risk management, and employee benefits administration. The Company's scalable, technology-driven solutions serve thousands of small- and mid-sized businesses nationwide, helping them streamline operations and control costs while ensuring compliance.

Coalesce will support DecisionHR's continued growth by investing in technology, talent, and strategic acquisitions, to further strengthen the company's HR solutions and value proposition to clients. Following the completion of the transaction, which is expected by the end of the year, the existing management team will continue to lead the business in partnership with Coalesce and retain a meaningful ownership stake alongside existing shareholders.

"DecisionHR has established itself as a trusted partner to small- and mid-sized businesses seeking comprehensive, scalable HR solutions," said Peter Newman, CEO of DecisionHR. "Coalesce brings significant experience and expertise in this sector, and we believe the partnership will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive meaningful value for our clients through enhanced service delivery and platform capabilities."

"As businesses prioritize core operations in the current market environment and seek to reduce the administrative burden of managing human resources, we're witnessing increased penetration of outsourced PEO solutions," said Stephanie Geveda, Founder & Managing Partner at Coalesce Capital. "DecisionHR is ideally positioned to capitalize on this market opportunity and expand its footprint. We are excited to partner with Peter and the team to support their continued success and help the Company reach more customers nationally in a market that remains highly regionalized."

"Our thesis centers on professional services companies that enable businesses to scale faster and further while allowing their leaders to focus on what they do best," said Austin Heiman, Managing Director at Coalesce Capital. "DecisionHR exemplifies this value proposition, delivering mission-critical HR solutions that reduce the burden on management teams and enable them to concentrate on business strategy and operations. We look forward to supporting DecisionHR's expansion plans and growth initiatives as a PEO leader."

Lazard acted as exclusive financial advisor and Jones Day served as legal advisor to DecisionHR. Latham & Watkins served as legal advisor to Coalesce Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Closing of the transaction is expected before year-end, subject to customary regulatory and closing conditions.

About DecisionHR

DecisionHR is a national provider of professional employer and HR outsourcing services, serving small- and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, DecisionHR's scalable solutions, powerful technology platform, and dedicated expertise help clients streamline HR processes and optimize workforce performance. For more information, visit www.decisionhr.com.

About Coalesce Capital

Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value around differentiated businesses. Coalesce has over $1.6 billion of regulatory assets under management and is dedicated to investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies. The firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy centers around its conviction that people are the most important ingredient of value creation. Coalesce leverages its sector expertise, strategic resources, and capital to collaborate with management teams to create shared success. For more information, please visit www.coalescecap.com. Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn: @Coalesce.

