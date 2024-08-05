Coalfire and Snyk Partner to Drive Threat-Informed Application and Code Development

This partnership brings Coalfire's hacker expertise as a managed service for optimizing application security

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK HAT CONFERENCE -- Coalfire , an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, today announced a partnership with Snyk , the leader in developer security, to operationalize application and code security faster than ever. This partnership brings Coalfire's hackers and defenders to the critical work of detecting and stopping vulnerabilities in the code development phase and beyond. Combining Snyk's leading Developer Security Platform with Coalfire's hacker expertise provides a threat-informed view of vulnerabilities, enabling enterprises to more rapidly address the most pressing flaws in their code and applications.

Organizations of all sizes often struggle with enabling their security teams to reduce risk in their development environments, whether in proprietary code, open source modules, containers, or Infrastructure as Code. Snyk's world class platform enables developer teams to identify and fix those vulnerabilities and misconfigurations from the integrated development environment (IDE) to the operation of their cloud environments. The addition of Coalfire's hackers and defenders brings in a threat-informed perspective to prioritize the remediation of those vulnerabilities, which optimizes security outcomes for customers.

Through this partnership, Coalfire's experts assist clients with deployment of the Snyk platform, implementing Snyk best practices, facilitating comprehensive testing, reviewing scan results and prioritizing vulnerabilities, as well as providing expert guidance on risk management and secure coding. Coalfire also integrates Snyk with various developer workflows, including Jira, Slack, and CI/CD pipelines. Additionally, Coalfire defenders provide regular reporting on developer adoption and overall risk posture. These experts also conduct periodic policy updates, scan evaluations, and seek feedback from development teams for continuous process improvement to drive holistic security across the application and development environments.

"As enterprises worldwide face an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape, we're confident this new partnership with Coalfire will provide unique value for our customers," said Gary Olson, Chief Revenue Officer, Snyk. "By combining the power of the Snyk platform with Coalfire's hacker expertise and insightful guidance, organizations can now more effectively and proactively combat evolving threats today and into the future."

"Application security still remains one of the most difficult challenges for organizations across all industries," said Charles Henderson, EVP of Cyber Security Services, Coalfire. "While perfection is out of reach for most organizations, security and development teams should strive to reduce the riskiest elements in production environments by focusing on vulnerabilities and misconfigurations that real-world threat actors are most likely to leverage. That's the outcome we're driving with this partnership by combining Snyk's leading application security platform with our best-in-class hackers and defenders. With this collaboration, we continue to advance a threat-informed approach to help customers build a robust cybersecurity posture."

