Coalfire and Tenable Partner to Enable Comprehensive Exposure Management

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire , an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, announced it is partnering with Tenable , the Exposure Management company, to drive a threat-focused approach to secure organizations of all sizes, including the world's most valuable enterprises. By complementing Tenable's powerful preventive security technology with Coalfire's threat-focused expertise, this partnership enables organizations to be more prepared than ever to deal with modern cyber threats.

Increasingly complex environments across IT, OT, and the cloud, combined with the proliferation of tools and platforms, have made securing modern organizations a difficult challenge. Most organizations still struggle to gain complete visibility of their points of exposure, correlate that data together, and drive remediation across attack surfaces before threat actors can exploit them.

Leveraging Tenable's expansive portfolio, including the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, Coalfire's hundreds of hackers and defenders deliver crucial managed services for exposure management – providing deployment, configuration, ongoing management, and ultimately driving end-to-end remediation. Together, Coalfire and Tenable are rebuilding programs to rapidly identify and fix points of exposure, which better prepares a customer's security program to counter the threats and vulnerabilities that seek to disrupt business operations and steal sensitive information.

"Coalfire has a like-minded approach to preventive security that matches well with Tenable's exposure management platform," said Jeff Brooks, senior vice president, Global Channels and Business Development, Tenable. "Our partnership will provide more organizations with the ability to understand their risk and identify where they're exposed before their systems can become compromised."

"Rapid advancements in technology, and especially generative AI, have dramatically expanded the attack surface for bad actors to infiltrate, which increases workloads for already stretched security teams," said Charles Henderson, EVP of Cyber Security Services, Coalfire. "Security teams not only must have complete visibility but must contextualize it with business impacts and threat intelligence to remediate at the speed needed to stay ahead of modern threats."

He continued, "This partnership gives customers Tenable's best-in-class exposure management technology, operated by our best-in-class hacker practitioners to take a threat-focused approach to prioritizing remediation for the vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats uncovered by Tenable One. Our collaboration also reflects Coalfire's technology accelerated, threat-informed approach to building a robust cybersecurity posture for customers."

About Coalfire

Coalfire, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a global services and solutions company that specializes in cyber advisory, assessment, and security. The company also develops cutting-edge technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com and follow LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

